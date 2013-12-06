Pieceful Pines

Here's a wall quilt that's destined to become a holiday tradition. The dimensional tree boughs are quilted before the top edges are stitched into the seams of the background squares. Then they are decked with cheery red pom-poms. Fabrics are from the Once Upon a Christmas collection by Susan Winget for Benartex .

Designers: Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton of Tailormade By Design

Materials

Scrap of hunter green print (tree trunk appliqué)

2--7" squares cream print (star appliqué)

5⁄8 yard each light green and dark green prints (dimensional tree appliqués)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) green print (dimensional tree appliqués)

1⁄2 yard blue-background tree print (quilt center)

1⁄2 yard green-background tree print (quilt center)

1⁄4 yard red print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard patchwork print (outer border)

1⁄3 yard dark red print (binding)

46×62" batting (appliqués, quilt top)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

15--1"-diameter red pom-poms

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 33×40"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing Pattern G, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Pattern G. Use a pencil to trace the pattern once. Cut out fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shape onto back of hunter green print scrap; let cool.

3. Cut out fabric shape on drawn lines and peel off paper backing.

From light green print, cut:

2--9×20" rectangles

2--6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From green print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2×14" rectangles

From dark green print, cut:

2--7-1⁄2×19" rectangles

2--6-1⁄2×16" rectangles

From blue-background tree print, cut:

32--4" squares

From green-background tree print, cut:

31--4" squares

From red print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×32" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×27" inner border strips

From patchwork print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×34" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×33" outer border strips

From dark red print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

From batting, cut:

1--39×46" rectangle

1--9×20" rectangle

1--7-1⁄2×19" rectangle

1--7" square

1--6-1⁄2×16" rectangle

1--6-1⁄2×14" rectangle

1--6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle

Prepare Tree Appliqués

1. Trace Pattern A on wrong side of a cream print 7" square.

2. Layer marked cream print square atop remaining cream print 7" square, right sides together. Place on top of batting 7" square. Sew together on drawn line, leaving a small opening for turning. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Clip up to seam line at inner points, trim across each outer point, and clip curves as necessary. Turn right side out through opening. Press flat and hand-stitch opening closed. Machine-quilt in three concentric star outlines to complete A star.

3. Trace Pattern B on wrong side of a light green print 6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle. Layer as in Step 2 with remaining light green print 6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle and batting 6-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangle. Sew, trim, turn, and press as in Step 2. Hand-stitch opening closed. Machine-quilt in an allover design to complete B tree piece.

4. Trace Pattern C on wrong side of a green print 6-1⁄2×14" rectangle. Layer as before with remaining green print 6-1⁄2×14" rectangle and batting 6-1⁄2×14" rectangle. Sew between dots on pattern, leaving straight edge open for turning. Trim, turn, and press as before. Machine-quilt in an allover design to complete C tree piece.

5. Repeat Step 4 using Pattern D and dark green print and batting 6-1⁄2×16" rectangles to complete D tree piece.

6. Repeat Step 4 using Pattern E and light green print and batting 9×20" rectangles to complete E tree piece.

7. Repeat Step 4 using Pattern F and dark green print and batting 7-1⁄2×19" rectangles to complete F tree piece.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Lay out blue- and green-background tree print 4" squares in nine horizontal rows, alternating background colors (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100048342_600_0.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, position G tree trunk. Fuse in place. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch around tree trunk edges.

3. Before joining rows, center and align raw edges of C, D, E, and F tree pieces with pieced rows as shown; baste. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 25×32" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew long red print inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short red print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Sew long patchwork print outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short patchwork print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting 39×46" rectangle, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Sue Homan stitched an allover stipple pattern across the quilt top.

3. Position A star and B tree piece on quilt top; hand-stitch in place. Embellish with red pom-poms.