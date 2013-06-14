Pieced Garden Blooms Wall Quilt

Inspired by Garden View from designer Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3/4 yard black floral (blocks, binding)

1/2 yard red print (blocks, inner border, outer border)

1/3 yard cream print (blocks)

1-1/4 yards gold print (blocks, outer border)

3/4 yard green print (blocks, outer border)

1/4 yard black print (outer border)

1/8 yard gold-and-pink print (outer border)

2-2/3 yards backing fabric

47" square batting

Finished quilt: 38-1/2" square

Finished blocks: A and B, 7-1/2" square; C and D, 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From black floral, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--3x17" strips

10--3x8" rectangles

From red print, cut:

1--3x17" strip

1--2-1/2x12" strip

2--2-1/4x26-1/2" inner border strips

2--2-1/4x23" inner border strips

From cream print, cut:

36--3" squares

From gold print, cut:

2--3x26" strips

2--2-1/2x42" strips

4--6-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles

16--2-1/2" squares

From green print, cut:

1--3x26" strip

1--2-1/2x42" strip

1--2-1/2x22" strip

4--3x8" rectangles

From black print, cut:

2--2-1/2x12" strips

8--2-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles

From gold-and-pink print, cut:

1--2-1/2x22" strip

Assemble Blocks A and B

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two black floral 3x17" strips and one red print 3x17" strip to make strip set A. Press seams toward black floral. Cut strip set into five 3"-wide A segments.

img_garden-bloomslg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two black floral 3x8" rectangles and one A segment to make unit A. Press seams toward black floral. Unit A should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A units total.

img_garden-bloomslg_3a.jpg

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 3" square.

4. Align a marked cream print square with one corner of an A unit (Diagram 3; note direction of marked line). Stitch on drawn line and trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward black floral. In the same manner, add marked cream print squares to remaining corners to make an A block. Block A should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.

img_garden-bloomslg_3b.jpg

5. Sew together two gold print 3x26" strips and one green print 3x26" strip to make strip set B (Diagram 4). Press seams toward green print. Cut strip set into eight 3"-wide B segments.

img_garden-bloomslg_3c.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two B segments and one green print 3x8" rectangle to make unit B. Press seams toward green print rectangle. Unit B should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B units total.

img_garden-bloomslg_3d.jpg

7. Using remaining marked cream print 3" squares and B units, repeat Step 4 to make four B blocks (Diagram 6).

img_garden-bloomslg_3e.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out five A blocks and four B blocks in three rows. For ease in pressing, pay attention to block orientation.

img_garden-bloomslg_4_1.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 23" square including seam allowances.

Add Inner Border

Sew red print 2-1/4x23" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red print 2-1/4x261/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border. The quilt center now should be 26-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Blocks C and D

1. Using black print 2-1/2x12" strips and a red print 2-1/2x12" strip, repeat Assemble Blocks A and B, Step 1, to make strip set C. Cut strip set C into four 2-1/2"-wide C segments.

2. Using two black print 2-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles and one C segment, repeat Assemble Blocks A and B, Step 2, to make unit C. Unit C should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four C units total.

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each gold print 2-1/2" square.

4. Using marked gold print squares and C units, repeat Assemble Blocks A and B, Step 4, to make a C block (Diagram 7). Block C should be 61/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four C blocks total.

img_garden-bloomslg_6.jpg

5. Sew together two gold print 2-1/2x42" strips and one green print 2-1/2x42" strip to make strip set D. Press seams toward green print. Cut strip set into sixteen 2-1/2"-wide D segments (Diagram 8).

img_garden-bloomslg_6a.jpg

6. Sew together two green print 2-1/2x22" strips and one gold-and-pink print 2-1/2x22" strip to make strip set E. Press seams toward green print. Cut strip set into eight 2-1/2"-wide E segments (Diagram 9).

img_garden-bloomslg_6b.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together two D segments and one E segment to make a D block. Press seams toward E segment. Block D should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight D blocks total.

img_garden-bloomslg_6c.jpg

Assemble and Add Outer Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two D blocks and one gold print 6-1/2x14-1/2" rectangle to make a short outer border strip. Repeat to make four short outer border strips total.

2. Add a C block to each end of two short outer border strips to make two long outer border strips. Press seams toward D blocks.

3. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.