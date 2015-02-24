Picture It Lovely

Wool, cotton, and vintage buttons come together quickly as framed wall art with this basket of everlasting blooms.

Designer: Tracy Souza of Plumcute Designs

Materials

18×22" piece (fat quarter) tea-stained solid ecru (appliqué foundation)

5" square red print (basket appliqué)

7×8" piece red felted wool (basket appliqués)

Scraps of moss green print, olive green felted wool, light blue check, red stripe, pink felted wool, and pink small floral (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard lightweight fusible web

Embroidery floss: red, green, blue

3 each large, medium, and small off-white buttons

Frame

Finished appliqué: 7-1⁄2×8-1⁄2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over appliqué patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From solid ecru, cut:

1--14×15" rectangle

From red print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From red wool, cut:

1 each of patterns B, C, and D

From moss green print, cut:

3 of Pattern E

From olive green wool, cut:

3 of Pattern E

From light blue check, cut:

3 of Pattern F

From red stripe, cut:

1 of Pattern G

From pink wool, cut:

1 of Pattern H

From pink small floral, cut:

1 of Pattern I

Appliqué and Frame Basket Block

1. Fold solid ecru 14×15" rectangle in half horizontally and vertically. Lightly finger-press to create a foundation with appliqué placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, center the red print A basket body and red wool B base, C rim, and D handle on the ecru foundation rectangle; the upper right edge of the basket body should overlap the basket rim. Arrange remaining appliqués and fuse in place.

100234881_600.jpg

3. Using three strands of embroidery floss to match each appliqué and working from bottom layer to top, blanket-stitch around each piece to complete appliquéd block. To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A (Blanket Stitch Diagram), form a reverse L shape with the floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch.

100233790_600.jpg

4. Carefully steam-press appliquéd block from the wrong side. To prevent stretching, avoid moving the block until it's cool and dry.

5. Hand-stitch one large, medium, and small button on each light blue check flower.