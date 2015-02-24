Picture It Lovely
Wool, cotton, and vintage buttons come together quickly as framed wall art with this basket of everlasting blooms.
Designer: Tracy Souza of Plumcute Designs
Materials
- 18×22" piece (fat quarter) tea-stained solid ecru (appliqué foundation)
- 5" square red print (basket appliqué)
- 7×8" piece red felted wool (basket appliqués)
- Scraps of moss green print, olive green felted wool, light blue check, red stripe, pink felted wool, and pink small floral (appliqués)
- 1⁄4 yard lightweight fusible web
- Embroidery floss: red, green, blue
- 3 each large, medium, and small off-white buttons
- Frame
Finished appliqué: 7-1⁄2×8-1⁄2"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over appliqué patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.
2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.
From solid ecru, cut:
- 1--14×15" rectangle
From red print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
From red wool, cut:
- 1 each of patterns B, C, and D
From moss green print, cut:
- 3 of Pattern E
From olive green wool, cut:
- 3 of Pattern E
From light blue check, cut:
- 3 of Pattern F
From red stripe, cut:
- 1 of Pattern G
From pink wool, cut:
- 1 of Pattern H
From pink small floral, cut:
- 1 of Pattern I
Appliqué and Frame Basket Block
1. Fold solid ecru 14×15" rectangle in half horizontally and vertically. Lightly finger-press to create a foundation with appliqué placement guidelines; unfold.
2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, center the red print A basket body and red wool B base, C rim, and D handle on the ecru foundation rectangle; the upper right edge of the basket body should overlap the basket rim. Arrange remaining appliqués and fuse in place.
3. Using three strands of embroidery floss to match each appliqué and working from bottom layer to top, blanket-stitch around each piece to complete appliquéd block. To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A (Blanket Stitch Diagram), form a reverse L shape with the floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch.
4. Carefully steam-press appliquéd block from the wrong side. To prevent stretching, avoid moving the block until it's cool and dry.
5. Hand-stitch one large, medium, and small button on each light blue check flower.
6. Frame as desired. The featured block is mounted in a 1"-wide wooden frame with a 10×11" opening.