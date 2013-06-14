Perfectly Placed Triangles

Create a simple wall hanging by carefully arranging squares and triangle-squares. Fabrics are from the Jelly Beans collection by Thimbleberries for RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by Sunny Side Up from designer Meryl Ann Butler

Quiltmaker: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1/4 yard each light purple print (blocks) and red print (squares)

1 yard dark purple print (blocks, squares, border, binding)

5/8 yard yellow print (blocks, squares)

1/2 yard orange print (blocks, squares)

1/2 yard green print (squares, border)

3-1/8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 48-1/2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From light purple print, cut:

4--6-7/8" squares for positions H and J

From red print, cut:

4--6-1/2" square for position D

From dark purple print, cut:

4--3-1/2x42-1/2" border strips

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4--6-7/8" squares for position I

1--6-1/2" square for position A

From yellow print, cut:

4--6-7/8" squares for positions H and J

12--6-1/2" squares for positions B and F

From orange print, cut:

4--6-7/8" squares for position I

4--6-1/2" squares for position G

From green print, cut:

12--6-1/2" squares for positions C and E

4--3-1/2" squares

Assemble Triangle-Square Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each light purple print and dark purple print 6-7/8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked light purple print square atop a yellow print 6-7/8" square; sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

img_perfect-triangleslg_3.jpg

3. Cut joined squares apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward light purple print, to make two light purple triangle-square blocks for positions H and J. Each block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_perfect-triangleslg_3a.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make eight light purple triangle-square blocks total for positions H and J.

5. Using marked dark purple print squares and orange print 6-7/8" squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make eight dark purple triangle-square blocks total for position I.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Block Placement Diagram and Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the 6-1/2" squares and triangle-square blocks in seven rows, noting the position of each block.

img_perfect-triangleslg_4.jpg

img_perfect-triangleslg_4a.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew dark purple print 3-1/2x42-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew a green print 3-1/2" square to each end of remaining dark purple print border strips to make two border units. Press seams toward squares. Join border units to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.