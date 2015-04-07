Patriotic Patches
Red squares add a punch of color to serene blue and white strips. Fabrics are from the Fire & Ice Batik collection for Moda Fabrics.
Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction
Materials
- 9--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted red batiks (quilt top, binding)
- 7--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted white batiks (quilt top)
- 7--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted light blue batiks (quilt top)
- 7--2-1⁄2×42" precut strips assorted navy blue batiks (quilt top)
- 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 51" square batting
Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2" square
Cutting instructions are based on precut 21⁄2×42" strips.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted red batiks, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
- 63--2-1⁄2" squares
From assorted white batiks, cut:
- 60--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strips
- 6--2-1⁄2" squares
From assorted light blue batiks, cut:
- 60--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strips
- 6--2-1⁄2" squares
From assorted navy blue batiks, cut:
- 60--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strips
- 6--2-1⁄2" squares
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted red, white, light blue, and navy blue squares and strips in 21 horizontal rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating with each row.
3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with assorted red batik binding strips.