Patriotic Folk Art Quilt

Inspired by Flying Free by designer Laurie Simpson of Minick and Simpson

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/2 yard tan print (appliqué foundation, sashing)

1/8 yard total assorted light prints in cream and light tan (appliqués)

1/8 yard total assorted red and rust prints (appliqués, sashing)

1/8 yard total assorted gold prints (appliqués, sashing)

1/8 yard total assorted blue prints (appliqués, sashing)

1/8 yard total assorted olive green prints (appliqués, sashing)

1/2 yard blue floral (border, binding)

3/4 yard backing fabric

26x30" batting

Finished quilt: 17-1/2x21-1/2"

Finished block: 11x15"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of indicated fabrics. Cut out each fabric shape on drawn line. Peel off paper backings.

From tan print, cut:

1--12-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

28--1-7/8" squares

From assorted red and rust prints, cut:

1 each of patterns A and AA

From one light print, cut:

1 each of patterns B and C

From a second light print, cut:

1 each of patterns BB and CC

From a third light print, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From one blue print, cut:

1 each of patterns E, F, and G

From remaining assorted blue prints, cut:

1 each of patterns H, X, and Y

From assorted olive green prints, cut:

1 each of patterns I, J, K, L, and M

From gold print, cut:

1 of Pattern Z

From remaining red, rust, blue, olive green, and gold prints, cut:

28--1-7/8" squares

1 each of patterns N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W

From blue floral, cut:

3--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4--2-1/2x17-1/2" border strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position each appliqué shape on tan print 12-1/2x16-1/2" appliqué foundation. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse all pieces in place.

img_patriotic-artlg_3.jpg

2. Using navy blue thread and a machine blanket stitch, sew around each piece to make an appliquéd block. Once all pieces are appliquéd, trim block to 11-1/2x15-1/2" including seam allowances.

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan print 1-7/8" square.

2. Place a marked tan print square atop a red print 1-7/8" square. Sew 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Triangle-Square Diagram). Cut squares apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam away from tan print, to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 1-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_patriotic-artlg_4.jpg

3. Using marked tan print squares and assorted print 1-7/8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 56 triangle-squares total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 15 small triangle-squares to make a vertical sashing strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second vertical sashing strip. Add vertical sashing strips to side edges of appliquéd block. Press seams toward block.

img_patriotic-artlg_5.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 13 small triangle-squares to make a horizontal sashing strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second horizontal sashing strip. Add horizontal sashing strips to remaining edges of appliquéd block to make a bordered block. Press seams toward block. The bordered block should be 13-1/2x17-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew blue floral 2-1/2x17-1/2" border strips to long edges of bordered block. Add remaining blue floral 2-1/2x17-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.