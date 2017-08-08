Patchwork Pines

Materials

* 2--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted dark green prints (blocks)

* 2--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted light green prints (blocks)

* 1-1⁄4 yards solid white (blocks)

* 5⁄8 yard green stripe (blocks, binding)

* 1⁄2 yard total assorted prints in red, teal, and pink (blocks)

* 1⁄2 yard pink swirl print (blocks, sashing)

* 18×21" piece (fat quarter) multicolor dot (blocks)

* 1-1⁄2 yards multicolor tree print (border)

* 3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

* 59" square batting

Finished quilt: 50-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: tree, 12×12-1⁄2"; diamond, 3×12"; Square-in-a-Square, 5"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If your border fabric is directional, as is the multicolor tree print, cut two of the border strips crosswise and two strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages) so all trees face in the same direction in the finished quilt.

From each dark green print, cut:

* 9--5" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 medium triangles total (3 sets of 12 triangles from each print)

From each light green print, cut:

* 18--2-5⁄8" squares (3 sets of 6 squares from each print)

From solid white, cut:

* 12--4×5-1⁄2" rectangles

* 18--5" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 72 medium triangles total

* 18--4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 large triangles total

* 12--3-1⁄2" squares

* 12--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

* 16--3" squares

* 9--2-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 18 small triangles total

From green stripe, cut:

* Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 220" in length for binding

* 6--2-1⁄2 ×4" rectangles

* 3--2-5⁄8" squares

From assorted red, teal, and pink prints and remaining dark green and light green prints, cut:

* 27--2-5⁄8" squares

From pink swirl print, cut:

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" sashing strips

* 6--1-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" sashing strips

* 4--1-1⁄2 ×13" sashing strips

* 6--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" sashing strips

* 3--2-5⁄8" squares

From multicolor dot, cut:

* 4--5-1⁄2" squares

* 3--2-5⁄8" squares

From multicolor tree print, cut:

* 4--5-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" border strips

Assemble Tree Blocks

1. Gather a set of 12 matching dark green print medium triangles, a set of six matching light green print 2-5⁄8" squares, six solid white large triangles, two solid white 4×5-1⁄2" rectangles, two solid white 3-1⁄2" squares, two solid white 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and one green stripe 2-1⁄2×4" rectangle.

2. Sew a dark green print medium triangle to one edge of a light green print 2-5⁄8" square (Diagram 1). Press seam toward triangle. Add a second dark green print medium triangle to adjacent edge of square to make a triangle unit. Press as before. Repeat to make three triangle units total.

100546643_d1_600.jpg

3. Join dark green print medium triangles to opposite edges of a light green print 2-5⁄8" square to make a row unit (Diagram 2). Press seams toward triangles. Repeat to make three row units total.

100546644_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew solid white large triangles to adjacent edges of a triangle unit. Press seams toward large triangles. Trim unit to 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances (Diagram 4).

100546645_d3_600.jpg

100546646_d4_600.jpg

5. Add solid white 3-1⁄2" squares to short edges of Step 4 unit to make tree top unit (Diagram 5). Press seams toward squares. The unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100546647_d5_600.jpg

6. Sew together one triangle unit and one row unit (Diagram 6). Press seam toward triangle unit. Add solid white large triangles to opposite edges. Press seams toward large triangles. Trim unit to 3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" including seam allowances (Diagram 7).

100546648_d6_600.jpg

100546649_d7_600.jpg

7. Add a solid white 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle to each end of Step 6 unit to make tree middle unit (Diagram 8). Press seams toward rectangles. The unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100546650_d8_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 9, join one triangle unit and two row units. Press seams toward triangle unit. Add solid white large triangles to opposite edges to make tree bottom unit. Press seams toward large triangles. Trim unit to 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances (Diagram 10).

100546651_d9_600.jpg

100546652_d10_600.jpg

9. Join solid white 4×5-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of green stripe 2-1⁄2 ×4" rectangle to make a tree trunk unit (Diagram 11). Press seams toward green stripe rectangle. The unit should be 4×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100546653_d11_600.jpg

10. Referring to Diagram 12, sew together tree top unit, tree middle unit, tree bottom unit, and tree trunk unit to make a tree block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 12-1⁄2 ×13" including seam allowances.

100546654_d12_600.jpg

11. Repeat steps 1–10 to make six tree blocks total.

Assemble Diamond Blocks

1. Join solid white medium triangles to opposite edges of a green stripe, assorted print, green print, multicolor dot, or pink swirl print 2-5⁄8" square to make a row unit (Diagram 13). Press seams toward triangles. Repeat to make 18 row units total.

100546655_d13_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 14, sew solid white medium triangles to opposite edges of a stripe, print, or dot 2-5⁄8" square to make a corner unit. Press seams toward triangles. Repeat to make 18 corner units total.

100546656_d14_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 15, sew together two row units and two corner units. Press seams in one direction. Add a solid white small triangle to each end to make a diamond block. Press seams toward small triangles. Trim block to 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances (Diagram 16).

100546657_d15_600.jpg

100546658_d16_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make nine diamond blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out tree blocks; diamond blocks; and pink swirl print 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2", 1-1⁄2×13", and 1-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" sashing strips in nine horizontal rows.

100546660_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows; press seams toward 1-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" sashing strips.

3. Sew remaining pink swirl print 1-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" sashing strips to side edges of joined rows. Add pink swirl print 1-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" sashing strips to top and bottom edges to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Square-in-a-Square Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 3" square.

2. Align two marked solid white squares with opposite corners of a multicolor dot 5-1⁄2" square (Diagram 17; note directions of drawn lines). Sew on drawn lines. Trim seam allowances to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangles. In the same manner, add two marked solid white squares to remaining corners. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Square-in-a-Square block. The block should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Square-in-a-Square blocks total.

100546659_d17_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Sew multicolor tree print 5-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew a Square-in-a-Square block to each end of remaining multicolor tree print 5-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" border strips to make two pieced border strips. Press seams away from blocks. Add pieced border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward quilt center.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Sue Glorch machine-quilted an allover swirl motif across the quilt top.

3. Bind with green stripe bias binding strips.