Pastoral Countryside

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄4 yard black-and-white toile (blocks)

5⁄8 yard black dot (blocks, inner border)

5⁄8 yard red floral (blocks)

1⁄4 yard red print (blocks)

1 yard red damask (outer border, binding)

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

50" square batting

Finished quilt: 41-3⁄4" square

Finished block: 10-1⁄4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From black-and-white toile, cut:

18--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 triangles total (Because toile is a directional print, cut half of these triangles from lower left to upper right and half from upper left to lower right; see Cutting Diagram.)

pastoral-countrysidelg_2.jpg

From black dot, cut:

2--2x34-1⁄4" inner border strips

2--2x31-1⁄4" inner border strips

36--2-1⁄4x4" rectangles

From red floral, cut:

9--6-1⁄2" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 triangles total

From red print, cut:

9--4" squares

From red damask, cut:

5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

2--4-1⁄4x41-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄4x34-1⁄4" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Align 2" line on an acrylic ruler with point of a black-and-white toile triangle and bottom of ruler with long edge of triangle (Diagram 1). Rotary-cut along ruler's right-hand edge.

pastoral-countrysidelg_3A.jpg

2. Rotate toile triangle 180º and align ruler's 4" line with triangle's cut edge (Diagram 2). Rotary-cut along ruler's right-hand edge to make a corner piece.

pastoral-countrysidelg_3B.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 36 corner pieces total.

4. Sew together a corner piece and a black dot 2-1⁄4x4" rectangle to make a corner unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward black dot. Repeat to make 36 corner units total.

pastoral-countrysidelg_3C.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four corner units, four red floral triangles, and one red print 4" square in three diagonal rows. Press seams away from corner units. Join rows to make a block. Press seams toward center row. The block should be 10-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine blocks total.

pastoral-countrysidelg_3D.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

pastoral-countrysidelg_4.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Add Borders

1. Sew black dot 2x31-1⁄4" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black dot 2x34-1⁄4" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Sew red damask 4-1⁄4x34-1⁄4" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red damask 4-1⁄4x41-3⁄4" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.