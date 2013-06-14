Oversize Flower Wall Quilt

Geometric and floral fabrics from the Oriental Traditions 8 collection by Robert Kaufman offer subtle Asian flair to an appliquéd wall hanging.

Inspired by Think Big from designer Lorraine Hofmann

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1/4 yard light green print (appliqué foundation, corners)

3/4 yard dark green print (stem and calyx appliqués)

3/8 yard dark green floral (leaf appliqués)

1/2 yard red-and-gold metallic print (bud appliqués, binding)

2--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted black-and-red prints (flower appliqués)

1--9x22" piece (fat quarter) tan print (flower center appliqués)

1--18x22" piece (fat eighth) red floral (petal appliqués)

5" square brown print (circle appliqué)

1-1/4 yard medium green print (border)

3/4 yard tan floral (swag appliqués)

2-7/8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Tracing paper

Finished quilt: 42-1/2" square

Finished block: 25" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

1. Cut out a 25" square of fusible web. Lay additional fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace the patterns the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web 25" square onto wrong side of dark green print and press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From light green print, cut:

1--26" square

4--9" squares

From fused dark green print square, cut:

4--1x18" bias strips

12--1x8" bias strips

8 of Pattern A

From dark green floral, cut:

44 of Pattern C

From red-and-gold metallic print, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

8 of Pattern B

From assorted black-and-red prints, cut:

16 of Pattern D

From tan print, cut:

16 of Pattern E

From red floral, cut:

4 of Pattern F

From brown print, cut:

1 of Pattern G

From medium green print, cut:

4--9x25-1/2" border strips

From tan floral, cut:

8 of Pattern H

Assemble Blocks

1. The Full-Size Appliqué Placement Diagram is in four parts on in pdf download. (Click on "Download this Project" for diagram.) Using a large sheet of tracing paper, trace all four parts, overlapping shaded areas and matching points A and B and points C and D, to make a full-size placement guideline for one quadrant of a block.

img_oversize-flowerlg_3.jpg

2. Fold light green print 26" square in half twice and press each fold to make a foundation square with guidelines.

3. Using the full-size placement guideline and Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange four dark green print 1x18" bias strips in gentle curves on foundation square. Fuse stems in place for stems.

4. Referring to diagrams, lay out the following pieces on foundation square: eight dark green print A calyxes, 20 dark green floral C leaves, eight red-and-gold metallic print B buds, four black-and-red print D flowers, four tan print E flower centers, four red floral F petals, and one brown print G circle. Fuse pieces in place.

5. Using black thread and working from the bottom layer to the top, machine-blanket-stitch each piece in place to make an appliquéd block. Trim appliquéd block to 25-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Sew two medium green print 9x25-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border.

2. Sew light green print 9" squares to ends of each remaining medium green print 9x25-1/2" border strip to make two long border strips. Press seams toward border strips. Sew long border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out two assorted tan floral H swags on each border strip. Leave 1/4" free at each end of border strip for seam allowance; fuse in place.

img_oversize-flowerlg_4.jpg

4. Referring to diagram, lay out the following pieces on each border strip: two dark green print 1x8" bias strips, four dark green floral C leaves, two black-and-red print D flowers, and two tan print E flower centers.

5. Fuse all pieces in place. Using black thread, machine-appliqué each piece to make four appliquéd border strips.

6. Referring to diagram, on each corner of quilt top lay out the following pieces: one dark green print 1x8" bias strip, two dark green floral C leaves, one black-and-red print D flower, and one tan print E flower center. Fuse pieces in place. Using threads that match appliqués, machine-appliqué pieces to each corner.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.