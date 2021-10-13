Pair cool and warm colors in a quilt composed of one simple block. Fabrics are from the Summer School collection by Judy Jarvi for Windham Fabrics .

Inspired by: Classic Comforts from designer Wendy Sheppard

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Finished size: 43-1/2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1 yard total assorted green and blue prints (blocks)

1 yard total assorted pink and purple prints (blocks, sashing squares)

1 yard total assorted white prints (blocks, sashing rectangles)

3/8 yard tan print (border)

1/2 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

52"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted green and blue prints, cut:

24—3-1/2 ×9-1/2" rectangles

From assorted pink and purple prints, cut:

24—3-1/2 ×9-1/2" rectangles

From assorted purple print scraps, cut:

9—1-1/2" sashing squares

From assorted white prints, cut:

32—3-1/2" squares

24—1-1/2 ×9-1/2" sashing rectangles

From tan print, cut:

4—2-1/2 ×42" strips for border

From red print, cut:

5—2-1/2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together three assorted green and blue print 3-1/2 ×9-1/2" rectangles to make a green unit. The unit should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight green units total.

Opposites Attract Wall Quilt

2. Repeat Step 1 using assorted pink and purple 3-1/2 ×9-1/2" rectangles to make eight pink units.

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted white print 3-1/2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

4. Referring to Diagram 2 for unit orientation and direction of marked lines, in a green unit align marked white print squares with top right-hand and bottom left-hand corners. Sew on drawn lines; trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press attached triangles open to make Block A. The block still should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four green A blocks total and four pink A blocks.

Opposites Attract Wall Quilt

5. Repeat Step 4, aligning marked white print squares with top left-hand and bottom right-hand corners of units (Diagram 3), to make four green B blocks and four pink B blocks.

Opposites Attract Wall Quilt

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks paired by colorway, white print 1-1/2 ×9-1/2" sashing rectangles, and purple print 1-1/2" sashing squares in seven rows.

Opposites Attract Wall Quilt

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 39-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Piece and cut tan print 2-1/2×42" strips to make:

2—2-1/2 ×43-1/2" border strips

2—2-1/2 ×39-1/2" border strips

2. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.