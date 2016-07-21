A One-Two Punch

A bold color palette of red, blue, and gray combined with an impactful pattern equals a wall hanging that packs a punch. Fabrics are from the Desert Bloom collection by Amanda Herring for Riley Blake Designs .

Inspired by Just Toasty from designer Betsy Chutchian

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard total assorted red prints (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yard total assorted gray prints (blocks)

1 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)

1⁄8 yard white print (inner border)

1⁄4 yard gray hexagon print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2 " square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in direction indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted red prints, cut:

8--3-7⁄8" squares

24--3-1⁄2" squares

48--2-3⁄8" squares; set 16 squares (8 sets of 2 matching squares) aside and cut remaining 32 squares in half diagonally for 64 small triangles total

From assorted gray prints, cut:

48--3-7⁄8" squares; set 16 squares aside and cut remaining 32 squares in half diagonally for 64 large triangles total

32--2-3⁄8" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

8--3-7⁄8" squares

24--3-1⁄2" squares

48--2-3⁄8" squares; set 16 squares (8 sets of 2 matching squares) aside and cut remaining 32 squares in half diagonally for 64 small triangles total

From white print, cut:

2--1 ×37-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1 ×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

From gray hexagon print, cut:

4--3 ×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted red print 2-3⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked assorted red print square atop an assorted gray print 2-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two small triangle-squares. Each should be 2" square including seam allowance. Repeat using the same color squares to make four matching small red triangle-squares total.

100589793_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make eight total sets of four matching small red triangle-squares (32 small red triangle-squares total).

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew two matching assorted red print small triangles to a small red triangle-square (all red print pieces should match) to make a triangle unit. Repeat to make four matching red triangle units.

100589794_d2_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 to make eight total sets of four matching red triangle units (32 red triangle units total).

6. Sew together a red triangle unit and an assorted gray print large triangle to make a square unit (Diagram 3). The square unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight total sets of four matching red square units (32 red square units total).

100589795_d3_600.jpg

7. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted red print 3-7⁄8" square.

8. Using a marked assorted red print square and an assorted gray print 3-7⁄8" square, repeat Step 2 to make two large red triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight pairs of matching large triangle-squares (16 large triangle-squares total).

9. Gather four matching red square units, two large red triangle-squares, and three assorted blue print 3-1⁄2" squares. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together gathered pieces in three rows. Join rows to make a red Block A. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four red A blocks total.

100589796_d4_600.jpg

10. Referring to Diagram 5 for placement, orientation, and pressing directions, repeat Step 9 to make four red B blocks. Each block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589797_d5_600.jpg

11. Repeat steps 1–10, substituting blue prints for red and red prints for blue, to make four blue A blocks and four blue B blocks.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate red and blue A and B blocks in four rows.

100589798_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew white print 1×36-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add white print 1×37-1⁄2" inner borders strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 37-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Cut and piece gray hexagon print 3"-wide strips to make:

2--3×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3×37-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Sew gray print 3×37-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add gray print 3×42-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.