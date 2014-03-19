Neutral Territory

Medium-tone reproduction prints sparkle in a table topper that's perfect for any season. Fabrics are from the Lydia collection by Mary Koval for Windham Fabrics .

Inspired by Perfect Harmony from designer Becky Cogan for Need'l Love

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5-1⁄8-yard pieces and 4-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted light prints (blocks)

5-1⁄4-yard pieces and 4-1⁄8-yard assorted dark prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard maroon print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard brown floral (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

37" square batting

Finished quilt: 28-3⁄4" square

Finished blocks: 7-1⁄4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From each assorted light print 1⁄8-yard piece, cut:

8--1-7⁄8" squares

4--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

From each assorted light print 1⁄4-yard piece, cut:

1--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

2--3-1⁄4" squares

1--2-1⁄2" square

4--2-1⁄8" squares

From each assorted dark print 1⁄4-yard piece, cut:

1--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

2--3-1⁄4" squares

1--2-1⁄2" square

4--2-1⁄8" squares

From each assorted dark print 1⁄8-yard piece, cut:

8--1-7⁄8" squares

4--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

From maroon print, cut:

2--1-1⁄4×23-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄4×22-1⁄4" inner border strips

From brown floral, cut:

2--3×28-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--3×23-3⁄4" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Designer Becky Cogan used a technique that makes four Flying Geese from squares; no triangles were used. Instructions that follow are for this technique.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each light print 1-7⁄8" square.

2. Gather matching light print pieces (eight marked 1-7⁄8" squares and eight small triangles) and matching dark print pieces (four large triangles, two 3-1⁄4" squares, one 2-1⁄2" square, and four 2-1⁄8" squares).

3. Referring to Diagram 1, align two marked light print squares with opposite corners of a dark print 3-1⁄4" square. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from drawn lines on both sides. Cut apart on drawn lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Press seams toward dark print.

100535571_d1_600.jpg

100535572_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, align a marked light print square with dark print corner of a triangle unit. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from each side of drawn line; cut apart on drawn line (Diagram 4). Press seams toward dark triangles to make two Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 2-1⁄2×1-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining triangle unit to make two additional Flying Geese units.

100535573_d3_600.jpg

100535574_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make eight matching Flying Geese units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 5, layer a light print small triangle on a dark print 2-1⁄8" square; move triangle slightly to the right of center so its right-hand point extends 3⁄8" past the square's edge. Sew in place; press seam toward dark print. In the same manner add a second light print small triangle to adjacent edge of square with the second triangle's top point extending 3⁄8" past the first triangle. Press seam toward dark print to make a corner unit. Repeat to make four corner units total.

100535575_d5_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 6, join a corner unit and two Flying Geese units to make a star point unit. Press seams toward bottom Flying Geese unit. Repeat to make four star point units total.

100535576_d6_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out dark print large triangles, star point units, and a dark print 2-1⁄2" square in three diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward dark print pieces. Join rows to make a dark Baltimore Belle block; press seams toward middle row. Trim block to 7-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100535577_d7_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 2–8 to make five dark Baltimore Belle blocks total.

Reversing positions of dark and light prints, repeat steps 1–8 to make four light Baltimore Belle blocks (Diagram 8). When making the light corner units for the blocks be sure to still press seams toward dark print to avoid show-through; seam allowances on resulting corner units will look a little different (Diagram 9).

100535578_d8_600.jpg

100535579_d9_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together Baltimore Belle blocks in three horizontal rows, alternating dark and light versions. Press seams toward dark blocks.

100535580_qad_600_2.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 22-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew maroon print 1-1⁄4×22-1⁄4" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add maroon print 1-1⁄4×23-3⁄4" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew brown floral 3×23-3⁄4" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add 3×28-3⁄4" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.