Neighborly Welcome

A neighborhood of nine rectangular blocks makes this almost-square throw. Fabrics are from the Jo's Jamestown collection by Jo Morton for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Hometown Parade from designer Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Materials

1⁄3 yard total assorted orange prints (Log Cabin blocks)

8" square dark red print (blocks)

1⁄3 yard total assorted olive green prints (Log Cabin blocks)

1⁄3 yard total assorted navy and slate blue prints (Log Cabin blocks)

1⁄3 yard total assorted brown prints (Log Cabin blocks)

1⁄2 yard tan stripe (house blocks, inner border)

1⁄8 yard each of brown print and black print (roofs of house blocks)

1⁄3 yard each of blue stripe and brown stripe (house blocks)

1⁄8 yard olive green plaid (house blocks)

8" square orange plaid (house blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards brown stripe (outer border, binding)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

50×56" batting

Finished quilt: 43-1⁄2×49-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 11×13"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted orange prints, cut:

5--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2" squares

From dark red print, cut:

13--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted olive green prints, cut:

5--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted navy and slate blue prints, cut:

5--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strips

From assorted brown prints, cut:

5--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

5--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strips

From tan stripe, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

4--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

8--2-1⁄2" squares

8--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

From black print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

From blue stripe, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

16--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

From brown stripe, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strips

16--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

From olive green plaid, cut:

20--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strips

From orange plaid, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strips

From brown stripe, cut:

5--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border 5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Log Cabin Blocks

1. Sew together an orange print 1-1⁄2" square, dark red print 1-1⁄2" square, and olive green print 1-1⁄2" square in a vertical row to make a block center (Diagram 1). Press seams toward dark red square.

diagram1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew navy or slate blue print and brown print 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strips to side edges of block center. Press seams away from block center.

diagram2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, add orange print and olive green print 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" strips to top and bottom edges of block center. Press seams away from block center.

diagram3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, continue adding strips to side edges, then top and bottom edges in Courthouse Steps fashion to make a Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from block center. The block should be 11-1⁄2×13-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

diagram4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make five Log Cabin blocks total.

Assemble House Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan stripe 2-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked tan stripe 2-1⁄2" square with each end of a brown print 2-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strip (Diagram 5; note directions of drawn lines). Stitch on marked lines; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles to make roof unit.

diagram5_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out roof unit and tan stripe, dark red print, blue stripe, olive green plaid, and orange plaid pieces for house block in sections. Sew together pieces in each section; press seams toward darker prints.

diagram6_600.jpg

4. Join sections to make a blue house block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 11-1⁄2×13-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 2 through 4 to make a second blue house block.

6. Substituting black print for brown print and brown stripe for blue stripe, repeat steps 2 through 4 to make two brown house blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to photo, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 33-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece tan stripe 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" inner border strips

4. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

5. Cut and piece brown stripe 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×43-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" outer border strips

6. Sew brown stripe 4-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add brown stripe 4-1⁄2×43-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.