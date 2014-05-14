Nature's Canvas

Soften the look of a wall quilt with painterly prints showcasing brushstrokes, stamped designs, and unevenly drawn geometrics. Use a mix of floral, leaf, and bright pops of color for an artist's take on nature. Fabrics are from the Tuscan Breeze collection by Norman Wyatt Jr. for P&B Textiles and the Terra collection by P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Give It Your Best Dot from designer Debby Luttrell of Stitchin' Heaven

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard each cream print, brown floral, gold print, and teal stripe (blocks)

1⁄8 yard each red print, dark brown print, and teal print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard multicolor check (inner border)

1⁄2 yard black dot (middle border)

7⁄8 yard leaf print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57" square batting

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From cream print, cut:

18--3-7⁄8" squares

20 of Pattern A

From brown floral, cut:

18--3-7⁄8" squares

16 of Pattern A

From gold print, cut:

20 each of patterns B and B reversed

From teal stripe, cut:

16 each of patterns B and B reversed

From red print, cut:

1--2×21" strip

From dark brown print, cut:

2--2×21" strips

From teal print, cut:

1--2×21" strip

From multicolor check print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips

From black dot, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" strips for middle border

2--3-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" strips for middle border

From leaf print, cut:

5--6×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 3-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked cream print square atop a brown floral 37⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on marked line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam toward brown floral, to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 36 triangle-squares total.

100535613_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, align marked matching points of a gold print B triangle and a cream print A triangle; sew long edges together. In the same manner, add a gold print B reversed triangle to remaining A triangle long edge to make a gold triangle-in-a-square unit. Press seams toward gold print. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 gold triangle-in-a-square units total.

100535614_d2_600.jpg

4. Using teal stripe B and B reversed triangles and brown floral A triangles, repeat Step 3 to make 16 teal triangle-in-a-square units (Diagram 3).

100535615_d3_600.jpg

5. Sew together red print 2×21" strip and a dark brown print 2×21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 4). Press seam toward dark brown print. Cut strip set into ten 2"-wide segments.

100535616_d4_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, join two segments to make a red Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five red Four-Patch units total.

100535617_d5_600.jpg

7. Using teal print 2×21" strip and a dark brown print 2×21", repeat Step 5 to make eight 2"-wide segments. Join two segments to make a teal Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four teal Four-Patch units total.

8. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out four triangle-squares, four gold triangle-in-a-square units, and one red Four-Patch unit in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from triangle-in-a-square units. Join rows to make Block A; press seams away from middle row. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.

100535618_d6_600.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out four triangle-squares, four teal triangle-in-a-square units, and one teal Four-Patch unit in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward triangle-in-a-square units. Join rows to make Block B; press seams toward middle row. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

100535619_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate blocks in three horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward B blocks. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100535620_qad_600_0.jpg

Add Borders

1. Sew multicolor check 2-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add multicolor check 2-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew black dot 3-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black dot 3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

3. Cut and piece leaf print 6×42" strips to make:

2--6×48-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--6×37-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.