Natural Beauty
A woodsy quilt featuring faux wood-grain fabric and tree-ring-style quilting will have you yearning for the great outdoors. Fabrics are from the Woodland collection by Lori Mason for RJR Fabrics.
Designer: Lori Mason
Machine Quilter: Sue Urich
Materials
- 7/8 yard each of purple wood-grain stripe, ivory-and-orange print, and tan print (blocks)
- 1/4 yard each of orange print and solid purple (strip sets)
- 7/8 yard dark purple print (binding)
- 3/4 yard solid cream (blocks)
- 5/8 yard purple print (strip sets)
- 7/8 yard solid orange (border)
- 4 yards backing fabric
- 71" square batting
Finished quilt: 62-1/2" square
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From purple wood-grain stripe, cut:
- 4--8-1/2" squares
- 16--4x3-1/2" rectangles
- 16--3-1/2x4" rectangles
From ivory-and-orange print, cut:
- 4--8-1/2" squares
- 16--4x3-1/2" rectangles
- 16--3-1/2x4" rectangles
From tan print, cut:
- 4--8-1/2" squares
- 32--3-1/2x4" rectangles
From orange print, cut:
- 40--1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles
From solid purple, cut:
- 24--1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles
From dark purple print, cut:
- 7--2-1/2x42" binding strips
- 4--8-1/2" squares
From solid cream, cut:
- 64--3-1/2" squares
From purple print, cut:
- 16--3-1/2x4" rectangles
- 16--4x3-1/2" rectangle
From solid orange, cut:
- 7--3-1/2x42" strips for border
Assemble A Blocks
1. For one A block, gather four purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one dark purple print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.
2. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2"rectangles to opposite edges of an orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press seams open.
3. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles to opposite edges of remaining orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2). Press seams open.
4. Join purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of a solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 3). Press seams open.
5. Join purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles to opposite edges of remaining solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 4). Press seams open.
6. Referring to Block A Assembly Diagram, lay out steps 2-5 segments, dark purple print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. The finished block should be 14-1/2" square, including seam allowances.
7. Repeat steps 1-6 to make a second A block.
Assemble B Blocks
1. For one B block, gather same pieces as Assemble A Blocks, Step 1.
2. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.
3. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" to opposite edges of orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.
4. Referring to Block B Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, dark purple print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.
5. Repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 4 to make a second B block.
Assemble C Blocks
1. For one C block, gather four ivory-and-orange print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four ivory-and-orange print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.
2. Sew ivory-and-orange print 4x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.
3. Sew ivory-and-orange print 3-1/2x4" rectangles to opposite edges of purple print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.
4. Referring to Block C Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.
5. Repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 4 to make a second C block.
Assemble D Blocks
1. For one D block, gather four ivory-and-orange print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four ivory-and-orange print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, four orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.
2. Repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 2.
3. Using orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles instead of solid purple, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 3.
4. Referring to Block D Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.
5. Repeat Assemble D Blocks Step 4 to make a second D block.
Assemble E Blocks
1. For one E block, gather eight purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one purple wood-grain stripe 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.
2. Using purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of ivory-and-orange print, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 2.
3. Using purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of ivory-and-orange print, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 3.
4. Referring to Block E Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, purple wood-grain stripe 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.
5. Repeat Assemble E Blocks Step 4 to make a second E block.
Assemble F Blocks
1. For one F block, gather eight purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, four orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one purple wood-grain stripe 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.
2. Using purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of ivory-and-orange print, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 2.
3. Referring to Block F Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, purple wood-grain print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.
4. Repeat Assemble F Blocks Step 3 to make a second F block.
Assemble G Blocks
1. For one G block, gather four tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one ivory-and-orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.
2. Using tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 2.
3. Using four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 3.
4. Using four tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, instead of purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 4.
5. Using four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 5.
6. Referring to Block G Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, an ivory-and-orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.
7. Repeat Assemble G Blocks Step 6 to make a second G block.
Assemble H Blocks
1. For one H block, gather four tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one ivory-and-orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.
2. Using tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, instead of purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 1.
3. Using tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4"rectangles, repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 2.
4. Referring to Block H Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, ivory-and orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.
Assemble Quilt Center
1.Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A-H in four rows.
2. Sew blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating with each row.
3. Join rows to make quilt center; press. Quilt center should be 56-1/2" square including seam allowances.
Add Border
1. Join solid orange 3-1/2x42" strips to make:
- 2--3-1/2x62-1/2" border strips
- 2--3-1/2x56-1/2" border strips
2. Join short border strips to opposite edges; press.
3. Join long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top; press.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Sue Urich stitched a spiral in the large squares and segments. She accented the solid cream squares and some areas of the border with stylized, four-corner leaf designs. She stitched the remaining border areas with parallel lines spaced 1" apart.
3. Bind with dark purple print binding strips.