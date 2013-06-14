Natural Beauty

A woodsy quilt featuring faux wood-grain fabric and tree-ring-style quilting will have you yearning for the great outdoors. Fabrics are from the Woodland collection by Lori Mason for RJR Fabrics .

Machine Quilter: Sue Urich

Materials

7/8 yard each of purple wood-grain stripe, ivory-and-orange print, and tan print (blocks)

1/4 yard each of orange print and solid purple (strip sets)

7/8 yard dark purple print (binding)

3/4 yard solid cream (blocks)

5/8 yard purple print (strip sets)

7/8 yard solid orange (border)

4 yards backing fabric

71" square batting

Finished quilt: 62-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From purple wood-grain stripe, cut:

4--8-1/2" squares

16--4x3-1/2" rectangles

16--3-1/2x4" rectangles

From ivory-and-orange print, cut:

4--8-1/2" squares

16--4x3-1/2" rectangles

16--3-1/2x4" rectangles

From tan print, cut:

4--8-1/2" squares

32--3-1/2x4" rectangles

From orange print, cut:

40--1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles

From solid purple, cut:

24--1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles

From dark purple print, cut:

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4--8-1/2" squares

From solid cream, cut:

64--3-1/2" squares

From purple print, cut:

16--3-1/2x4" rectangles

16--4x3-1/2" rectangle

From solid orange, cut:

7--3-1/2x42" strips for border

Assemble A Blocks

1. For one A block, gather four purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one dark purple print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.

2. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2"rectangles to opposite edges of an orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press seams open.

img_natural-beautylg_3.jpg

3. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles to opposite edges of remaining orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2). Press seams open.

naturalbeautydiagram2.png

4. Join purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of a solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 3). Press seams open.

naturalbeautydiagram3.png

5. Join purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles to opposite edges of remaining solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 4). Press seams open.

naturalbeautydiagram4.png

6. Referring to Block A Assembly Diagram, lay out steps 2-5 segments, dark purple print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. The finished block should be 14-1/2" square, including seam allowances.

naturalbeautyblocka.png

7. Repeat steps 1-6 to make a second A block.

Assemble B Blocks

1. For one B block, gather same pieces as Assemble A Blocks, Step 1.

2. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.

3. Sew purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" to opposite edges of orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.

4. Referring to Block B Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, dark purple print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.

img_natural-beautylg_4.jpg

5. Repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 4 to make a second B block.

Assemble C Blocks

1. For one C block, gather four ivory-and-orange print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four ivory-and-orange print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.

2. Sew ivory-and-orange print 4x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.

3. Sew ivory-and-orange print 3-1/2x4" rectangles to opposite edges of purple print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second segment.

4. Referring to Block C Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.

img_natural-beautylg_5.jpg

5. Repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 4 to make a second C block.

Assemble D Blocks

1. For one D block, gather four ivory-and-orange print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four ivory-and-orange print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, four orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.

2. Repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 2.

3. Using orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles instead of solid purple, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 3.

4. Referring to Block D Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, tan print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.

img_natural-beautylg_6.jpg

5. Repeat Assemble D Blocks Step 4 to make a second D block.

Assemble E Blocks

1. For one E block, gather eight purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one purple wood-grain stripe 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.

2. Using purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of ivory-and-orange print, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 2.

3. Using purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of ivory-and-orange print, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 3.

4. Referring to Block E Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, purple wood-grain stripe 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.

img_natural-beautylg_7.jpg

5. Repeat Assemble E Blocks Step 4 to make a second E block.

Assemble F Blocks

1. For one F block, gather eight purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, four orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one purple wood-grain stripe 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.

2. Using purple print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of ivory-and-orange print, repeat Assemble C Blocks Step 2.

3. Referring to Block F Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, purple wood-grain print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.

img_natural-beautylg_8.jpg

4. Repeat Assemble F Blocks Step 3 to make a second F block.

Assemble G Blocks

1. For one G block, gather four tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one ivory-and-orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.

2. Using tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 2.

3. Using four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 3.

4. Using four tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, instead of purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 4.

5. Using four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4" rectangles, repeat Assemble A Blocks Step 5.

6. Referring to Block G Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, an ivory-and-orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.

img_natural-beautylg_9.jpg

7. Repeat Assemble G Blocks Step 6 to make a second G block.

Assemble H Blocks

1. For one H block, gather four tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, four tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles, two orange print 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, two solid purple 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, one ivory-and-orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares.

2. Using tan print 4x3-1/2" rectangles, instead of purple wood-grain stripe 4x3-1/2" rectangles, repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 1.

3. Using tan print 3-1/2x4" rectangles instead of purple wood-grain stripe 3-1/2x4"rectangles, repeat Assemble B Blocks Step 2.

4. Referring to Block H Assembly Diagram, lay out segments, ivory-and orange print 8-1/2" square, and four solid cream 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Assemble as before.

img_natural-beautylg_10.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1.Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A-H in four rows.

img_natural-beautylg_11.jpg

2. Sew blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press. Quilt center should be 56-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Join solid orange 3-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--3-1/2x62-1/2" border strips

2--3-1/2x56-1/2" border strips

2. Join short border strips to opposite edges; press.

3. Join long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top; press.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Sue Urich stitched a spiral in the large squares and segments. She accented the solid cream squares and some areas of the border with stylized, four-corner leaf designs. She stitched the remaining border areas with parallel lines spaced 1" apart.