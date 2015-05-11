In My Garden

Designers: Tammy Johnson and Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Materials

6--18×22" pieces (fat quarters)assorted brown plaids (basket appliqués)

6--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted tan prints (block backgrounds)

1⁄4 yard blue tone-on-tone print (appliqué foundation)

1⁄8 yard each green stripe and green print (stem and leaf appliqués)

1⁄8 yard each dark brown felted wool and gold felted wool (flower appliqués)

1⁄4 yard gold stripe (inner border)

1⁄2 yard navy print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard black print (binding)

1 -1⁄3 yards backing fabric

39×48" batting

Freezer paper

Finished quilt: 33×41-3⁄4"

Finished block: 9-1⁄2×11-1⁄4"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. Add 3⁄16" seam allowances when cutting out appliqué pieces F and G. To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry on high heat and steam-press. To use freezer paper for cutting appliqué shapes, complete these steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated. Cut out freezer-paper shapes just outside drawn lines.

2. Using a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto the right side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off freezer paper.

From each assorted brown plaid, cut:

1 each of patterns A, C, D, and F

From each assorted tan print, cut:

1--4-3⁄4×10" rectangle

1 each of patterns B and E

From blue tone-on-tone print, cut:

1--6-1⁄2×34-1⁄4" rectangle

From green stripe, cut:

1--1-1⁄4×29-1⁄2" strip

From green print, cut:

2 of Pattern G

1 of Pattern G reversed

From dark brown wool, cut:

3 of Pattern H

From gold wool, cut:

21--1×3" rectangles

From gold stripe, cut:

2--1-1⁄4×34-1⁄4" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄4×27" inner border strips

From navy print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×35-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×33" outer border strips

From black print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Basket Blocks

1. For one basket block, you'll need a brown plaid set of A, C, D, and F pieces and a tan print set of a 4-3⁄4×10" rectangle, a B piece, and an E piece.

2. Sew together a brown plaid A piece and a tan print B piece to make an AB unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward B piece.

100233835_600.jpg

3. Sew together a brown plaid D piece and a tan print E piece to make a DE unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward E piece.

100233836_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, join the AB unit to a brown plaid C piece; add the DE unit to make a basket unit. Press seams toward C piece.

100233837_600.jpg

5. Press under seam allowance on brown plaid F piece to make basket handle. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, position basket handle on a tan print 4-3⁄4×10" rectangle; baste. Using matching tan thread, appliqué handle in place.

100233838_600.jpg

6. Sew together handle rectangle and a basket unit to make a basket block (Diagram 5). Press seam toward basket. Basket block should be 10×11-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100233839_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1 through 6 to make six basket blocks total.

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Lay out the basket blocks and the blue tone-on-tone print 6-1⁄2×34-1⁄4" rectangle in vertical rows (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100233840_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction. Join rows and blue rectangle to make quilt center. Press seams toward blue rectangle. The quilt center should be 25-1⁄2×34-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

3. Turn under and press 1⁄4" along each long edge of the green stripe 1-1⁄4×29-1⁄2" strip to make stem appliqué.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliqué pieces, tucking end of stem beneath flower center; baste. Using threads that match appliqué pieces and working from bottom layer up, machine-blanket-stitch around each piece.

100460080_600_0.jpg

Add Borders

1. Sew gold stripe 1-1⁄4×34-1⁄4" inner border strips to quilt center's long edges. Sew gold stripe 1-1⁄4×27" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Sew navy print 3-1⁄2×35-3⁄4" outer border strips to quilt center's long edges. Sew navy print 3-1⁄2×33" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Avis Shirer machine-quilted in the ditch around each basket, basket block, and appliquéd flower; echo-quilted in the blue print rectangle; and meandered in the background of the basket blocks and in the outer border. She also hand-stitched a star on each empty basket and a center vein on each leaf. She outline-quilted 1⁄4" inside each basket (Quilting Diagram).

3. Use black print binding strips to bind quilt.