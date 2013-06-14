Multicolor Plaid Wall Hanging

Inspired by Pretty in Pastels from designer Rose Ann Cook

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄8 yard gold print (blocks, sashing)

5⁄8 yard total assorted medium and dark prints (blocks)

1⁄3 yard brown stripe (sashing, binding)

5⁄8 yard brown print (piping, binding)

1 yard black print (border)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

43" square batting

Finished quilt: 34-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gold print, cut:

16--1-1⁄2" sashing squares

72--1-1⁄4" squares

From assorted medium and dark prints, cut four sets of:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From assorted medium and dark prints, cut eight sets of:

2--3-1⁄2" squares

From scraps of assorted medium and dark prints, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From brown stripe, cut

24--1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From brown print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

4--1-1⁄4x22-1⁄2" piping strips

From black print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" border strips

2--6-1⁄2x22-1⁄2" border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each gold print 1-1⁄4" square.

2. Align a marked gold print square with upper left-hand corner of a medium or dark print 3-1⁄2" square (Quarter Block Diagram; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open. Align a second marked gold print square with bottom right-hand corner of same square; sew, trim, and press as before to make a quarter block unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 36 quarter block units total.

multicolor-plaidlg_3A.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four different color quarter block units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine blocks total.

multicolor-plaidlg_3B.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, brown stripe sashing rectangles, and gold print sashing squares in seven horizontal rows.

multicolor-plaidlg_3C_1.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 22-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Piping and Border

1. With wrong side inside, press each 1-1⁄4x22-1⁄2" piping strip in half lengthwise. Aligning raw edges and using a scant 1⁄4" seam allowance, baste a folded piping strip to each quilt center edge. Do not press piping strips open.

2. Sew black print 6-1⁄2x22-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center with piping between layers. Press seams toward border, making sure piping still faces quilt center. In same manner, add black print 6-1⁄2x34-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.