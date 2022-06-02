Whether you go with solids or prints, jumbo Maple Leaf blocks are a cinch to make.

Designer: Vicki Ruebel of Orchid Owl Quilts

Finished size: 60-1/2 " square

Finished block: 21" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

4 yards solid gold (blocks, sashing, border, binding)

8 — 6×42" strips assorted solids in each colorway: pink, green, blue, and purple (blocks)

7-1/2 " square each solid dark pink, solid dark green, solid dark blue, and solid dark purple (stem units)

solid dark pink, solid dark green, solid dark blue, and solid dark purple (stem units) 3-7/8 yards backing fabric

69" square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Cut border and long sashing strips lengthwise (parallel to selvages).

From solid gold, cut:

7—2-1/2 × 42" binding strips

2—6-1/2 × 60-1/2 " border strips

3—6-1/2 × 48-1/2 " sashing and border strips

2—6-1/2 × 21-1/2 " sashing rectangles

4—7-1/2 " squares

8—5-1/2 " squares

16—4-3/8" squares

16—4" squares

From each assorted solid 6×42" strip, cut:

2—4" squares (16 total in each colorway)

From each of 4 assorted solids in each colorway, cut:

1—4-3/8" square (16 total)

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid gold 4-3/8" square and 5-1/2 " square.

2. Layer a marked solid gold 4-3/8" square atop a solid pink 4-3/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

Modern Maple

3. Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two pink-and-gold triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each triangle-square should be 4" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make eight pink-and-gold triangle-squares total.

5. Using indicated solid color instead of pink, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make:

8 green-and-gold triangle-squares

8 blue-and-gold triangle-squares

8 purple-and-gold triangle-squares

6. Align a marked solid gold 5-1/2 " square with one corner of solid dark pink 7-1/2 " square (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4"; press open attached triangle. Add a second marked solid gold 5-1/2 " square to opposite corner to make pink stem unit. The unit still should be 7-1/2 " square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four stem units total (one in each colorway).

Modern Maple

7. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out one solid gold 7-1/2 " square, eight pink-and-gold triangle-squares, 16 assorted solid pink 4" squares, four solid gold 4" squares, and pink stem unit in six horizontal rows. Sew together triangle-squares and 4" squares in each row.

Modern Maple

8. Join top two rows, and add solid gold 7-1/2 " square to left-hand edge (Diagram 3). Sew together bottom two rows, and add stem unit to right-hand edge. Join all rows to make a block. The block should be 21-1/2 " square including seam allowances.

9. Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make four blocks total (one in each colorway).

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks and solid gold 6-1/2 ×21-1/2 " sashing rectangles in two rows. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

Modern Maple

2. Join block rows and one solid gold 6-1/2 ×48-1/2 " sashing strip to make quilt center; press seams toward sashing strip. The quilt center should be 48-1/2 " square including seam allowances.

3. Sew solid gold 6-1/2 ×48-1/2 " border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid gold 6-1/2 ×60-1/2 " border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Vicki Ruebel machine-quilted an allover swirl design (a digitized quilting design called Torrent from Lorien Quilting) across the quilt top.