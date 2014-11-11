Brown squares separate color groupings of neutrals and light turquoise in a wall hanging that is a mirror image both horizontally and vertically. Fabrics are from the Burlap and Lace collection and Burlap collection, both by Benartex .

Inspired by Transitions from designer Kimberly Einmo

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Plan the Quilt Top

Organize your fabrics in the order that you would like them to progress, then label them 1–20. (See Quilt Center Assembly Diagram for reference.) Designer Laura Boehnke chose 20 different prints. She placed the darker prints at the top and bottom of the quilt, then used gradually lighter and lighter prints as she moved toward the center.

Materials

2--2-1⁄2×42" strips each of fabrics 6–15 (quilt top)

1--2-1⁄2×42" strip each of fabrics 1–5 and fabrics 16–20 (quilt top)

3⁄8 yard dark brown print (quilt top)

1⁄3 yard each brown print and gray print (quilt top, borders)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57" square batting

Finished quilt: 49" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

From each fabric 1 and fabric 20 strip, cut:

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From each fabric 2 and fabric 19 strip, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 3 and fabric 18 strip, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 4 and fabric 17 strip, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 5 and fabric 16 strip, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 6 and fabric 15 strips, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 7 and fabric 14 strips, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 8 and fabric 13 strips, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 9 and fabric 12 strips, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" strips

From each fabric 10 and fabric 11 strips, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" strips

From dark brown print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×22-1⁄2" strips

From brown print, cut:

45--2-1⁄2" squares

From gray print, cut:

5--1-3⁄4×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, lay out fabric 1–20 strips, dark brown print 2-1⁄2×22-1⁄2" strips, and brown print 2-1⁄2" squares in 23 horizontal rows.

100605086_qcad_600_0.jpg

2. Set aside the dark brown print 2-1⁄2×22-1⁄2" strips and center brown print 2-1⁄2" square. Working on one-quarter of the quilt center, sew together strips and squares in horizontal rows. Press seams away from brown print squares. Join rows to make a quarter of the quilt center. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make four quarters total.

3. Referring to Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, join quarters, dark brown print 2-1⁄2×22-1⁄2" strips, and center brown print 2-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Press seams toward strips. Join rows to make the quilt center. Press seams in one direction.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Cut and piece gray print 1-3⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--1-3⁄4×49" outer border strips

2--1-3⁄4×46-1⁄2" outer border strips

2. Sew short outer border strips (Quilt Assembly Diagram) to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

100605130_qad_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.