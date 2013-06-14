Maple Leaf Log Cabins

Each leaf in this wall hanging stands out from its low-contrast, neutral-tone frame. The high-texture fabrics are from Lonni Rossi's Black and Tan and Peppermint Party collections for Andover Fabrics.

Inspired by "Scattered Leaves" from designer Pam Buda of Heartspun Quilts

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/3 yard gray print (leaf units)

12--7" squares assorted light to medium prints in gold, orange, and magenta (leaf units)

1 yard total assorted medium to dark prints in gold, brown, and rust (blocks)

7/8 yard black-and-gold print (border, binding)

1-1/2 yards backing fabric

42x51" batting

Finished quilt: 35-1/2x44-1/2"

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray print, cut:

12--2-3/8" squares

36--2" squares

24--1-1/2" squares

From each assorted light and medium print, cut:

1--2x5" rectangle

1--2x3-1/2" rectangle

1--2-3/8" square

1--2" square

From assorted medium to dark prints, cut:

12--2x9-1/2" rectangles

24--2x8" rectangles

24--2x6-1/2" rectangles

12--2x5" rectangles

From black-and-gold print, cut:

2--4-1/2x36-1/2" border strips

2--2-1/2x35-1/2" border strips

5--2-1/2x35-1/2" binding strips

Assemble Maple Leaf Units

1. For one Maple Leaf unit, gather the following gray print pieces for the background: one 2-3/8" square, three 2" squares, and two 1-1/2" squares. Then pull the following pieces from one assorted light or medium print for the leaf: one 2-3/8" square, one 2" square, one 2x3-1/2" rectangle, and one 2x5" rectangle.

2. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of two of the gray print 2" squares and all gray print 2-3/8" and 1-1/2" squares.

3. Layer marked gray print 2-3/8" square atop the light or medium print 2-3/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

img_maple-leaflg_ssd1.jpg

4. Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Press each triangle unit open, pressing seams toward darker print, to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 3). Each triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances.

img_maple-leaflg_ssd2.jpg

img_maple-leaflg_ssd3.jpg

5. Align a marked gray print 2" square with one end of the light or medium print 2x5" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of marked line). Stitch on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle to make a long rectangle unit. The unit still should be 2x5" including seam allowances.

img_maple-leaflg_ssd4.jpg

6. Align a marked gray print 2" square with one end of the light or medium print 2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 5; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a short rectangle unit. The unit still should be 2x3-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_maple-leaflg_ssd5.jpg

7. Align marked gray print 1-1/2" squares with opposite corners of the light or medium print 2" square (Diagram 6). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a stem unit. The stem unit still should be 2" square including seam allowances.

img_maple-leaflg_ssd6.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out the two triangle-squares, long and short rectangle units, stem unit, and remaining gray print 2" square in three rows. Join pieces in each row; press seams in one direction. Join rows to make a Maple Leaf unit. Press seams in one direction. The Maple Leaf unit should be 5" square including seam allowances.

img_maple-leaflg_ssd7.jpg

9. Repeat steps 1–8 to make 12 Maple Leaf units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 8, sew an assorted medium or dark print 2x5" rectangle to right-hand edge of a Maple Leaf unit. Press seam away from Maple Leaf unit. Add an assorted medium or dark print 2x6-1/2" rectangle to bottom edge. Press as before.

img_maple-leaflg_ssd8.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 9, add four more assorted medium or dark print rectangles to Step 1 Maple Leaf unit to make a block. Press all seams away from Maple Leaf unit. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_maple-leaflg_ssd9.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four horizontal rows, paying attention to the direction each leaf is pointing.

img_maple-leaflg_ss5.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1/2x36-1/2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

Sew 4-1/2x36-1/2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add 4-1/2x35-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.