Inspired by: You've Got Mail from designer Katie Rosa

Project tester: Martha Gamm

Finished size: 15-1/2 ×26"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

5/8 yard tan linen (envelopes)

1/4 yard purple linen (envelopes)

1 yard gray linen (envelopes, organizer front, backing, binding)

15-1/2×26" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From tan linen, cut:

2—8-3/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 small triangles total (you will use 5)

1—8-3/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 large triangles total

4—8" squares

From purple linen, cut:

1—8-3/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total

1—8-3/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 large triangles total (you will use 1)

2—8" squares

From gray linen, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

1—15-1/2×26" backing rectangle

1—8-3/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total (you will use 3)

2—8-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total (you will use 3)

2—2×15-1/2" strips

Assemble Envelopes

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a tan linen small triangle and a purple linen small triangle. Add a tan linen large triangle to make tan envelope front unit. The unit should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second tan envelope front unit.

Mail Organizer

2) Repeat Step 1 using one purple linen small triangle, one tan linen small triangle, and a purple linen large triangle to make one purple envelope front unit.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a tan linen 8" square and a tan envelope front unit. With wrong sides together fold pieced unit in half along seam to form tan envelope front. Repeat to make a second tan envelope front.

Mail Organizer

4. Repeat Step 3 using purple linen 8" square and purple envelope front unit to make one purple envelope front.

5. Quilt envelope fronts as desired.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a gray linen small triangle and a tan linen small triangle. Add a gray linen large triangle to make tan envelope back unit. The unit should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second tan envelope back unit.

Mail Organizer

7. Repeat Step 6 using one purple linen small triangle, one gray linen small triangle, and a gray linen large triangle to make one purple envelope back unit.

8. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together a tan linen 8" square and a tan envelope back unit to form tan envelope back. The envelope back should be 8×15-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second tan envelope back.

Mail Organizer

9. Repeat Step 3 using purple linen 8" square and purple envelope back unit to make one purple envelope back.

Assemble Organizer

1. Referring to Diagram 5, place tan envelope front on tan envelope back, aligning side and bottom edges. Baste in place along side and bottom edges to make a tan pocket. Repeat to make a second tan pocket.

Mail Organizer

2. Repeat Step 1 using purple envelope front and purple envelope back to make one purple pocket.

3. Referring to Organizer Assembly Diagram, alternate pockets and gray linen 2×15-1/2" strips; join to make organizer top.

Mail Organizer

Finish Organizer

1. Layer organizer top, batting, and gray linen 15-1/2 × 26" backing rectangle; baste. Quilt as desired.