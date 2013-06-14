Magic Circles Wall Quilt

A black-and-white stripe joins vibrant purple, orange, pink, and lime green to give Necktie blocks some sass. Lay out blocks in groups of four of the same print to make it appear as if they've formed circles. Fabrics are from the Blossom collection from Windham Fabrics .

Inspired by Little Boy Blue from designer Sandy Klop of American Jane Patterns

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

9--12" squares of assorted bright prints in lime green, orange, pink, and purple (blocks)

1/2 yard black-and-white stripe (blocks)

3/8 yard multicolor stripe (inner border)

1 yard multicolor floral (outer border, binding)

2-5/8 yards backing fabric

46" square batting

Finished quilt: 37-1/2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted bright print, cut:

8--2-1/2" squares

8--1-1/2" squares

From black-and-white stripe, cut:

72--2-1/2" squares

From multicolor stripe, cut:

2--2-1/2x28-1/2" inner border strips

2--2-1/2x24-1/2" inner border strips

From multicolor floral, cut:

2--5x37-1/2" outer border strips

2--5x28-1/2" outer border strips

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather pieces from a single bright print (eight 2-1/2" squares and eight 1-1/2" squares) and eight black-and-white stripe 2-1/2" squares.

2. Use a pencil or white chalk pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each bright print 1-1/2" square.

3. Align a marked square with one corner of a black-and-white stripe 2-1/2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Stitch on drawn line, then trim, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward black-and-white stripe, to make a square unit. Repeat to make eight square units total.

magic-circles-wall-quiltlg_3A.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two bright print 2-1/2" squares and two square units in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a Necktie unit. Press seam open. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

magic-circles-wall-quiltlg_3B.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 to make four Necktie units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together Necktie units in pairs, rotating units as shown. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Magic Circle block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

magic-circles-wall-quiltlg_3C.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1-6 to make nine Magic Circle Blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows.

magic-circles-wall-quiltlg_4.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams open.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew multicolor stripe 2-1/2x24-1/2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add multicolor stripe 2-1/2x28-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew multicolor floral 5x28-1/2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add multicolor floral 5x37-1/2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.