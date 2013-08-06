Luminous Lanterns

Colorful batik lanterns shine bright against a dark blue batik sky in this beautiful wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Floragraphix Batiks collection by Jason Yenter for In the Beginning Fabrics .

Inspired by Peaks and Valleys from designer Tula Pink

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

13--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted bright batiks

3-5⁄8-yard pieces assorted blue batiks (blocks)

1⁄3 yard purple batik (inner border)

1 yard purple-and-blue batik (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1/2 yards backing fabric

61×64" batting

Finished quilt: 52-1/2×55-1/2",

Finished blocks: 14×11-1⁄4", 14×5-5⁄8"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Plan Quilt Top

Quilt tester Laura Boehnke used three different blue batiks in her blocks and half blocks, placing them carefully to form vertical zigzags of color. If you want to do the same thing, use a design wall or colored pencils and paper to plan your color placement. Then be sure to use pairs of matching blue batik medium triangles on each end of the blocks to form the zigzag.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of 11 assorted bright batik fat quarters, cut:

1--8-1⁄2" square

3--4" squares

1--4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total

From each of two remaining bright batik fat quarters, cut:

1--8-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 large triangles (you will have 1 triangle left over)

2--4" squares

1--4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles (you will have 2 triangles left over)

From assorted blue batiks, cut:

24--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 48 medium triangles total

37--4" squares (11 sets of 3 matching squares and 2 sets of 2 matching squares)

6--4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 24 small triangles total (you will have 2 triangles left over)

2--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 extra-small triangles total

From purple batik, cut:

5--1-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

From purple-and-blue batik, cut:

6--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. For a set of 12 matching triangle-squares (enough for one block), gather three matching bright batik 4" squares and three matching blue batik 4" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark two diagonal lines in an X on wrong side of each bright batik 4" square.

3. Layer a marked bright batik square atop a blue batik 4" square (Diagram 1). Sew together around all edges using a scant 1⁄4" seam allowance. Cut apart on drawn lines to make four triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward darker batik, to make four triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. (Handle edges carefully as they will be on the bias.) Repeat to make 12 matching triangle-squares total.

100535121_d1.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 11 total sets of 12 matching triangle-squares each.

5. For a set of six matching triangle-squares (enough for a half block), gather two matching bright batik 4" squares and two matching blue batik 4" squares. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six matching triangle-squares (set aside the two left over). Repeat to make a second set of six matching triangle-squares.

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather four assorted blue batik medium triangles; two assorted blue batik small triangles; 12 matching triangle-squares; and four small triangles and one 8-1⁄2" square that match the bright batik used in the triangle-squares.

2. Sew together three triangle-squares in a row (Diagram 2; note orientation of triangle-squares). Press seams open. Join an assorted blue batik medium triangle to top edge of row to make segment A. Press seam toward medium triangle. Repeat to make a second segment A.

100535122_d2.jpg

3. Reversing orientation of triangle-squares, repeat Step 2 to make two B segments (Diagram 3).

100535123_d3.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew an assorted bright batik small triangle to right-hand edge of an A segment to make Unit A. Press seam toward small triangle. Repeat to make a second Unit A.

100535124_d4.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, join an assorted bright batik small triangle to left-hand edge of a B segment. Add an assorted blue batik small triangle to right-hand edge to make Unit B. Press seams toward small triangles. Repeat to make a second Unit B.

100535125_d5.jpg

6 . Join A units to opposite edges of the bright batik 8-1⁄2" square (Diagram 6). Add B units to remaining edges to make a block. Press seams toward square. The block should be 14-1⁄2×11-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100535126_d6.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make 11 blocks total.

Assemble Half Blocks

1. Gather two assorted blue batik medium triangles and two assorted blue batik extra-small triangles; six matching triangle-squares; and two small triangles and one large triangle that match the bright batik used in the triangle-squares.

2. Referring to Assemble Blocks, steps 2 and 3, use triangle-squares and assorted blue batik medium triangles to make an A segment and a B segment.

3. Referring to Assemble Blocks, Step 4, use a bright batik small triangle and an A segment to make an A unit.

4. Join a bright batik small triangle to left-hand edge of a B segment to make Unit C (Diagram 7). Press seam toward small triangle.

100535127_d7.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 8, sew Unit A to one short edge of the bright batik large triangle. Join Unit C to remaining short edge. Press seams toward bright batik large triangle. Add assorted blue batik extra-small triangles to corners to make a half block. Press seams toward extra-small triangles. The half block should be 14-1⁄2×6-1⁄8" including seam allowances.

100535128_d8.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make a second half block.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and half blocks in three vertical rows.

100535120_qad_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1⁄2×45-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece purple batik 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×45-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew 1-1⁄2×45-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add 1-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece purple-and-blue batik 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×52-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×47-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew 4-1⁄2×47-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add 4-1⁄2×52-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.