Keep envelopes, cards, and stamps organized in a three-pocket letter holder composed of heart blocks. Fabrics are from the Flirt collection by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Love Letters from designer Sherri McConnell

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished letter holder: 8-1/2×16"

Finished block: 4×8"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

6—10" squares assorted prints in red, black, and cream (blocks)

1/4 yard black tone-on-tone (pockets)

1/4 yard cream print (letter holder back)

1/4 yard black gingham (binding)

8-1/2×16" rectangle foam stabilizer (We used ByAnnie's Soft & Stable.)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of three assorted prints, cut:

2—2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

2—2-1/2" squares

4—1-1/4" squares

From each of remaining three assorted prints, cut:

2—2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

3—5×8-1/2" rectangle

From cream print, cut:

2—8-1/2×16" rectangles

From black gingham, cut:

2—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. From one assorted print, gather a set of pieces (two 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles, two 2-1/2" squares, and four 1-1/4" squares). From a second assorted print, gather two 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of the first print 2-1/2" and 1-1/4" squares.

3. Align a marked first print 2-1/2" square with bottom end of second print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle.

Love Letters Organizer

4. Referring to Diagram 2 for direction of marked lines, align two marked first print 1-1/4" squares with top corners of Step 3 rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Unit A. The unit still should be 2-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances.

Love Letters Organizer

5. Referring to Diagram 3 for direction of marked lines, repeat steps 3 and 4 to make Unit B.

Love Letters Organizer

6. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together first print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles and units A and B to make a block. The block should be 4-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances.

Love Letters Organizer

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make three blocks total.

Assemble Pockets

1. Layer a block and a black tone-on-tone 5×8-1/2" rectangle with right sides together. Align long edges and pin; the black tone-on-tone rectangle will bow out because it's larger. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together long edges. Press seams open.

Love Letters Organizer

2. Turn Step 1 unit right side out. With black tone-on-tone print extending 1/4" above the block top edge, press flat to complete pocket (Diagram 6). The pocket should be 4-1/4×8-1/2" including seam allowances.

Love Letters Organizer

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make three pockets total.

Finish Letter Holder

1. Place pockets on right side of a cream print 8-1/2×16" rectangle (Letter Holder Assembly Diagram). Baste pocket side edges.

Love Letters Organizer

2. Layer Step 1 unit, foam stabilizer, and remaining cream print 8-1/2×16" rectangle; baste. Machine-quilt bottom edge of top and center pockets.