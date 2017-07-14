Piece your scraps into arrows that can point you in the right direction. Fabrics for the arrows are from the KimberBell Basics collection by Kim Christopherson for Maywood Studio . The blue prints for the background are from the Bloomsbury collection by Franny & Jane for Moda Fabrics .

Look Up Wall Hanging

Look Both Ways Color Option

Look Both Ways Color Option

Inspired by Look Both Ways from designer Tonya Alexander

Materials

1⁄4 yard total each of assorted pink, green, and purple prints (rows)

1⁄3 yard total of assorted blue prints (rows)

1⁄4 yard binding fabric

1⁄2 yard backing fabric

15×31" batting

Finished quilt: 8-1⁄2×24-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted pink prints, cut:

5­--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" strips

4­--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips

From assorted green prints, cut:

5­--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" strips

4­--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips

From assorted purple prints, cut:

5­--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" strips

4­--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips

From assorted blue prints, cut:

5­--1-1⁄2 ×18" strips

6­--1-1⁄2 ×10" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

2­--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Units A–I

1. Aligning long edges, sew together assorted pink print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips to make Unit A (Diagram 1). The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square.

100580643_d1_600.jpg

2. In same manner, sew together assorted pink print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2 " strips to make Unit B (Diagram 2). The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square.

100580644_d2_600.jpg

3. Using assorted green print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 1 to make Unit C (Diagram 3).

100580645_d3_600.jpg

4. Using assorted green print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 2 to make Unit D (Diagram 4).

100580646_d4_600.jpg

5. Using assorted purple print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 1 to make Unit E (Diagram 5).

100580647_d5_600.jpg

6. Using assorted purple print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 2 to make Unit F (Diagram 6).

100580648_d6_600.jpg

7. Aligning long edges, sew together four assorted blue print 1-1⁄2 ×10" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 7). Cut strip set into two 4-1⁄2"-wide G units. Each unit should be 4-1⁄2" square.

100580649_d7_600.jpg

8. Aligning long edges, sew together assorted blue print 1-1⁄2 ×18" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 8). Cut strip set into three 5-1⁄2"-wide H units. Each unit should be 5-1⁄2" square.

100580658_d8_600.jpg

9. Aligning long edges, sew together remaining assorted blue print 1-1⁄2 ×10" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 9). Cut strip set into two 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2"-wide I units.

100580650_d9_600.jpg

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Lay one Unit H on your work surface with wrong side up and strips running horizontally. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line from upper left-hand to lower right-hand corners (Diagram 10). (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.) Repeat to mark remaining H units.

100580651_d10_600.jpg

2. Layer one marked Unit H atop a Unit B, right sides togegther; make sure the strips of each segment run horizontally. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 11).

100580652_d11_600.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line. Press open to make two pink-and-blue triangle-squares (Diagram 11). Trim each triangle-square to 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with Unit D and one marked Unit H to make two green-and-blue triangle-squares.

5. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with Unit F and remaining marked Unit H to make two purple-and-blue triangle-squares.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out triangle-squares and units A, C, E, G, and I in two rows. Rotate pieces as shown.

100580653_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in rows. In top row, press seams open. In bottom row, press seams toward blue units.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.