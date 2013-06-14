Lollipop Flowers Wall Hanging

Inspired by Country Garden from designer Lynne Hagmeier of Kansas Troubles Quilters

Quilt tester: Laura Boehkne

Materials

1/8 yard solid brown (leaves, stem appliqués)

2/3 yard pink print (background, corner blocks)

1/4 yard each of dark brown print and blue floral (corner blocks)

Scraps of assorted dark pink, brown, and light blue prints (flower appliqués)

1 yard blue-and-brown plaid (border, binding)

1-7/8 yards backing fabric

65x32" batting

3/4 yard of 3/4"-wide rickrack

8 assorted-diameter buttons: brown, blue, tan

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 57x24"

Finished block: 7-3/4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for the Circle Pattern. To use fusible web for cutting out circle appliqués, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Circle Pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern the number of times indicated in the cutting instructions, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines. Also cut a 4x12" rectangle from fusible web.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press each circle onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out each fabric circle on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

3. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse 4x12" rectangle to wrong side of solid brown.

From fused solid brown rectangle, cut:

1--3/8x11" stem

2--3/8x10" stems

1--3/8x9" stem

1--3/8x8" stem

1--3/8x7" stem

2--3/8x5-1/2" stems

From solid brown, also cut:

6--3-1/2" squares

From pink print, cut:

1--13x33-1/2" rectangle

2--9" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

3--3-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles

2--3-1/2x5" rectangles

2--3-1/2" squares

From dark brown print, cut:

84--1-1/2" squares

From blue floral, cut:

60--1-1/2" squares

From scraps of prints already cut and from assorted prints, cut:

8 of Circle Pattern

From blue-and-brown plaid, cut:

4--4-1/2x42" strips for border

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

From rickrack, cut:

16--1-1/2"-long pieces

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid brown 3-1/2" square.

2. Align a marked solid brown square with one end of a pink print 3-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle.

img_lollipop-flowerslg_3.jpg

3. Align a marked solid brown square with opposite end of Step 2 rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 1). The unit should be 6-1/2x3-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make three Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Corner Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out 21 dark brown print 1-1/2" squares and 15 blue floral 1-1/2" squares in six rows, alternating colors. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward dark brown print. Join rows to make a pieced triangle; press seams toward point. Repeat to make four pieced triangles total.

img_lollipop-flowerslg_4.jpg

2. Sew a pink print triangle to long edge of a pieced triangle to make a corner block (Diagram 3). Press seam toward pink print. Trim corner block to 8-1/4" square including seam allowances; there should be 1/4" seam allowance beyond the points of the blue floral squares (Diagram 4). Repeat to make four corner blocks total.

img_lollipop-flowerslg_4a.jpg

img_lollipop-flowerslg_4b.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two pink print 3-1/2" squares, three Flying Geese units, and two pink print 3-1/2x5" rectangles in a row. Press seams toward Flying Geese units.

img_lollipop-flowerslg_5.jpg

2. Add pink print 13x33-1/2" rectangle to top edge of Step 1 row. Press seam toward pink print large rectangle.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join corner blocks in pairs; press seams in one direction. Sew corner block pairs to short ends of Step 2 pieced rectangle to make quilt center. Press seams toward pieced rectangle. The quilt center should be 16x49" including seam allowances.

Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position solid brown 3/8"-wide stems on quilt center; layer center stem end over outside stem ends in the center of each Flying Geese unit. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using a short, narrow zigzag stitch and matching thread, stitch along long edges of each stem.

img_lollipop-flowerslg_6.jpg

2. Position an assorted print circle on each stem, overlapping stem about 1/4"; fuse and stitch in place as before.

3. Overlap two 1-1/2"-long rickrack pieces in an X in the center of each assorted print circle. Tack the center of each X in place.

4. Tack a brown, blue, or tan button in center of rickrack X.

5. Cut and piece blue-and-brown plaid 4-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--4-1/2x57" border strips

2--4-1/2x16" border strips

6. Sew short blue-and-brown plaid border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long blue-and-brown plaid border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.