Little Bit of Fall

Combine Four-Patch units into Nine-Patch blocks with sashing for a simple and traditional wall hanging.

Materials

3--6" squares assorted cream prints (blocks)

5--6" squares assorted brown prints (blocks)

4--6" squares assorted pink prints (blocks)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) solid Cheddar (blocks)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) dark brown print (sashing, border)

1⁄8 yard dark brown-and-white print (binding)

26" square backing fabric

26" square batting

Finished quilt: 20" square

Finished block: 4-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Choose Fabrics

Designer Ann Hermes used antique fabrics to make her quilt. Many quilt shops sell 19th-century reproduction fabrics that produce a similar look.

Two prints make up the Four-Patch units in most of the blocks in this quilt. Cutting and assembly instructions are for this technique. If you want a scrappier quilt, select a variety of prints for the Four-Patch units.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted cream prints, cut:

42--1-1⁄4" squares (21 sets of 2)

From assorted brown prints, cut:

74--1-1⁄4" squares (37 sets of 2)

From assorted pink prints, cut:

64--1-1⁄4" squares (32 sets of 2)

From solid Cheddar, cut:

36--2" squares

From dark brown print, cut:

2--2×20" border strips

2--2×17" border strips

2--2×17" sashing strips

6--2×5" sashing rectangles

From dark brown-and-white print, cut:

2--1-1⁄4 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together two matching cream print 1-1⁄4" squares and two matching brown print 1-1⁄4" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a cream-and-brown Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 2" square including seam allowances.

100526118_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 13 cream-and-brown Four-Patch units total.

3. Using assorted cream prints and assorted pink prints, repeat Step 1 to make eight cream-and-pink Four-Patch units.

4. Using assorted brown prints and assorted pink prints, repeat Step 1 to make 24 brown-and-pink Four-Patch units.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together five Four-Patch units and four solid Cheddar 2" squares in three rows. Press seams toward solid Cheddar squares. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch block; press seams toward center row. The block should be 5" square including seam allowances.

100526119_d2_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make nine Nine-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and dark brown print sashing rectangles and sashing strips in five vertical rows.

100526120_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join block rows and sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 17" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew short dark brown print border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long dark brown print border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Ann machine-stitched in the ditch between rows and then stitched diagonally through the Four-Patch units, continuing the stitching into the border.

3. Bind with dark brown-and-white print binding strips using the single-fold method. (Do not fold binding strip in half lengthwise. Fold raw edge under 1⁄4" before hand-stitching binding in place.)