Lime Squares Wall Hanging

High-contrast fabrics from the Kiwi collection by Alice Kennedy for Timeless Treasures Fabrics combine to make a sassy wall hanging. A mellow print complements each bright color and busy print.

Inspired by "Illusion in Neutrals" from designer Cheryl Malkowski of Cheryl Rose Creations

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

To get the most variety in the blocks, quiltmaker Laura Boehnke made almost twice as many pieced triangles as she needed. Then she worked with combinations of pieced triangles on her design wall to find the most pleasing 12 blocks. The following instructions are for making 12 blocks with no extra.

2-1/4 yards total assorted green, white, and black prints (blocks)

3/8 yard solid black (binding)

1-5/8 yards backing fabric

55x43" batting

Finished quilt: 48-1/2x36-1/2"

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted green, white, and black prints, cut:

12--9" squares

24 sets of two 2-1/2x13" rectangles and two 2-1/2x9" rectangles

From solid black, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one square unit, gather one 9" square from one assorted print and two 2-1/2x13" rectangles and two 2-1/2x9" rectangles from a second assorted print.

2. Join print 2-1/2x9" rectangles to opposite edges of print 9" square (Diagram 1). Press seams toward square.

img_limesquareslg_3-1.jpg

3. Add print 2-1/2x13" rectangles to remaining edges of 9" square, backstitching at beginning and end of seams, to make a square unit (Diagram 2). Press seams toward 2-1/2x13" rectangles. The square unit should be 13" square including seam allowances.

img_limesquareslg_3-2.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 12 square units total.

5. Cut a square unit in half diagonally to make two pieced triangles (Diagram 3). Repeat to make 24 pieced triangles total.

img_limesquareslg_3-3_0.jpg

6. Join two assorted pieced triangles to make a block (Diagram 4). Press seam in one direction. Trim block to 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_limesquareslg_3-4.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to photo, lay out blocks in three rows; note direction of diagonal seams.

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.