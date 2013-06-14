Light and Dark Log Cabin Quilt

Inspired by Contrasting Cabins from designer Lissa Alexander

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/8 yard berry print (block centers)

16--1/8-yard pieces assorted dark prints (blocks)

16--1/8-yard pieces assorted light prints (blocks)

1/2 yard olive green print (binding)

3-1/4 yards backing fabric

57" square batting

Finished quilt: 48-1/2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From berry print, cut:

16--2-1/2" squares

From each dark print, cut:

1--1-1/2x11-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x10-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x9-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x8-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x7-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x6-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x5-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x4-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x3-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x2-1/2" strips

From each light print, cut:

1--1-1/2x12-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x11-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x10-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x9-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x8-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x7-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x6-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x5-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x4-1/2" strips

1--1-1/2x3-1/2" strips

From olive green print, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

About the Technique

Following designer Lissa Alexander's lead, quilt tester Laura Boehnke alternated between two different dark prints to make the dark half of each Log Cabin block. To add variety and create a secondary pattern, Laura used matching light prints and stripes in each round, but didn't reuse a fabric in each block.

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather the following: one berry print 2-1/2" square, 1-1/2"-wide strips from one dark print (one each in 2-1/2", 3-1/2", 6-1/2", 7-1/2", 10-1/2", and 11-1/2" lengths), 1-1/2"-wide strips from a second dark print (one each in 4-1/2", 5-1/2", 8-1/2", and 9-1/2" lengths), matching light print 1-1/2x3-1/2" and 1-1/2x4-1/2" strips, matching light print 1-1/2x5-1/2" and 1-1/2x6-1/2" strips, matching light print 1-1/2x7-1/2" and 1-1/2x8-1/2" strips, matching light print 1-1/2x9-1/2" and 1-1/2x10-1/2" strips, and matching light print 1-1/2x11-1/2" and 1-1/2x12-1/2" strips.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together berry print 2-1/2" square and dark print 1-1/2x2-1/2" strip. Press seam away from berry print square.

light-and-dark-log-cabin-quiltlg_4.jpg

3. Add dark print 1-1/2x3-1/2" strip to top edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 2). Press as before.

light-and-dark-log-cabin-quilt_4a.jpg

4. Sew light print 1-1/2x3-1/2" strip to right-hand edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 3). Then add light print 1-1/2x4-1/2" strip to bottom edge of unit (Diagram 4). Press all seams away from center.

light-and-dark-log-cabin-quiltlg_4b.jpg

light-and-dark-log-cabin-quiltlg_4c.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding assorted print strips to pieced unit, pressing all seams away from center, to make a Log Cabin block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

light-and-dark-log-cabin-quiltlg_4d.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 16 Log Cabin blocks total

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Log Cabin blocks in four horizontal rows, rotating blocks as shown for a Light and Dark setting (light and dark squares emerge on point across the quilt top).

light-and-dark-log-cabin-quiltlg_5.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.