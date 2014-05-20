The Light and Dark of It

Use an unexpected mix of batiks and prints to add depth and scrappiness to a wall hanging. Careful placement of light and dark fabrics makes a checkerboard look that grows darker in the corners. Fabrics are from the Double Vision collection and companion batiks by Joanie Morrow for Andover Fabrics . Quilting designs, including Fleur de lis Hearts from the HQ Designs/Blocks folder on the HQ Pro-Stitcher, are courtesy of Handi Quilter ; machine-quilted by Vicki Hoth.

Inspired by Chocolate & Cherries from designer Tammy Vonderschmitt

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-3⁄4 yard total assorted medium and dark prints and batiks (blocks, border)

1-3⁄4 yard total assorted light prints and batiks (blocks, border)

1⁄2 yard purple print (binding)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×59" batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2×50-1⁄2"

Finished block: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted medium and dark prints and batiks, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×21" strips

20--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

130--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted light prints and batiks, cut:

8--4-1⁄2×21" strips

9--2-1⁄2×21" strips

24--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

26--2-1⁄2" squares

From purple print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a medium or dark print or batik 2-1⁄2×21" strip and a light print or batik 2-1⁄2×21" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Press seam away from lighter strip. Repeat to make six A strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 48-2-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

100547116_opt-d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two A segments to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 Four-Patch units total.

100547118_opt-d3_600.jpg

3. Sew together two assorted light print or batik 4-1⁄2×21" strips and a medium or dark print or batik 2-1⁄2×21" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 3). Press seams away from lighter strips. Cut strip set into six-2-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100547119_opt-d4_600.jpg

4. Lay out four Four-Patch units, two assorted light print or batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, and one B segment in three horizontal rows (Diagram 4; note orientation of medium or dark print in Four-Patch units). Sew together pieces in top and bottom rows. Press seams toward Four-Patch units. Join rows to make a block. Press seams away from B segment. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six blocks total. (Note: Quilt tester Laura Boehnke matched brown or purple from Four-Patch units to the center of the B segment to create a Nine-Patch design.)

100547120_opt-d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew together two assorted light print or batik 4-1⁄2×21" strips and a light print or batik 2-1⁄2×21" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 5). Press seams toward 2-1⁄2×21" strip. Repeat to make three C strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 17-2-1⁄2"-wide C segments.

100547121_opt-d6_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 12 assorted medium or dark print or batik 2-1⁄2" squares, C segments, and blocks in seven horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from C segments. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 26-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100547126_opt-qad_600_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together six assorted medium or dark print or batik 2-1⁄2" squares in two horizontal rows. (Note: Quilt tester Laura Boehnke alternated brown and purple batik or prints for a checkerboard look.) Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make Unit D. Press seam toward bottom row. The unit should be 6-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight D units total.

100547122_opt-d7_600.jpg

2. Lay out one dark print or batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle, one medium print or batik 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle, two assorted light print or batik 2-1⁄2" squares, and a medium or dark print or batik 2-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 7). Sew together squares in bottom row. Press seams away from medium or dark print square. Join rows to make Unit E. Press seams away from medium or dark print rectangle. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 E units total.

100547123_opt-d8_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 8, lay out three assorted dark print or batik 2-1⁄2" squares, a medium print or batik 2-1⁄2" square, two assorted light print or batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, and a light print or batik 2-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from medium or dark print squares. Join rows to make Unit F. Press seams away from middle row. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six F units total.

100547124_opt-d9_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together nine assorted medium or dark print or batik 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. (Note: Quilt tester Laura Boehnke alternated brown and purple batik or prints for a checkerboard look.) Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make Unit G. Press seams toward center. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four G units total.

100547125_opt-d10_600.jpg

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for orientation of units, sew together two D units, three E units, and two F units to make a long border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 6-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border strip.

6. Again referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for orientation of units, sew together two D units, two E units, one F unit, and two G units to make a short border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 6-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border strip.

7. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter educator Vicki Hoth used both straight- and curve-line quilting to continue the blend of opposites (Quilting Diagram). She machine-quilted diagonal lines through the centers of dark print and batik 2" squares and a fleur-de-lis in each diamond formed by the diagonal crosshatching.

3. Bind with purple print binding strips.