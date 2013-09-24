An Icy Path

A silver, gray, blue, and navy wall hanging evokes images of ice crystals hanging from eaves on a cold winter's night. Fabrics enhanced with glitter make the quilt sparkle even more. Fabrics are from the Frost collection by Kanvas for Benartex .

Inspired by Flight Plan from designer Kimberly Einmo

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

24--2-1⁄2×21" strips assorted prints in silver, gray, and blue (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yards navy print (blocks, border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

43×52" batting

Acrylic ruler with 45º marking

Finished quilt: 34-3⁄8×44"

Finished blocks: 9-5⁄8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From navy print, cut:

12--6-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 large triangles total

12--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 small triangles total

2--3×39" border strips

2--3×34-3⁄8" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together two assorted print 2-1⁄2×21" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam open. Using a rotary cutter, a ruler with a 45º mark, and a mat, trim end of strip set at a 45º angle. Cutting parallel to the just-cut edge, cut strip set into four 2-1⁄2"-wide diamond pairs.

100535237_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, layer two diamond pairs with right sides together. Pin, inserting pins into 1⁄4" seams and being careful to intersect seam lines. A small amount of fabric will extend at each end. Slowly sew together pairs, removing each pin just before you reach it. Press seam in one direction to make a diamond unit. Repeat to make a second matching diamond unit.

100535238_d2_600.jpg

3. Add a navy print small triangle to one edge of diamond unit (Diagram 3). Add a navy print large triangle to adjacent edge to make block half (Diagram 4). Press all seams toward navy print.

100535240_d3_600.jpg

100535241_d4_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make a mirror-image block half (Diagram 5).

100535242_d5_600.jpg

5. Sew together a block half and a mirror-image block half to make a block (Diagram 6). Press seam open. The block should be 10-1⁄8" square including seam allowances.

100535244_d6_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 12 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block placement and orientation, lay out blocks in four horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100535245_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 29-3⁄8×39" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Add navy print 3×39" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add navy print 3×34-3/8" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.