Inspired by: Quilt Community from designer Rachelle Craig

Quilt tester: Elizabeth Stumbo

Finished house key holder: 8×10" square

Finished block: 8×10" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

9×21 piece (fat eighth) white print

10" square each orange floral, blue print, orange print, and green print

orange floral, blue print, orange print, and green print 8×10" picture frame

Adhesive hooks (We used Command Small Metallic Hooks.)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

2—3" squares

2—1-7/8" squares

2—1-3/4×8-3/4" strips

1—1-1/2" square

1—1-1/4×5-1/2" strip

1—1×6-1/2" strip

From orange floral, cut:

2—1-7/8" squares

1—1×6-1/2" strip

From blue print, cut:

1—3×5-1/2" rectangle

From orange print, cut:

2—1-1/2×5-1/2" rectangles

2—1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles

From green print, cut:

1—1-3/4×8" strip

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 3" square and orange floral 1-7/8" square.

2. Align a marked white print 3" square with one end of blue print 3×5-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. Add remaining marked white print square to opposite end of rectangle to make a roof unit. The unit still should be 3×5-1/2" including seam allowances.

House Key Holder

3. Layer a marked orange floral square atop white print 1-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 2). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

House Key Holder

4. Sew together white print 1×6-1/2" strip and orange floral 1×6-1/2" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 3). Cut strip set into four 1-1/2"-wide segments.

House Key Holder

5. Lay out triangle-squares, 1-1/2"-wide segments, and white print 1-1/2" square in three rows (Diagram 4). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a Churn Dash unit. The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

House Key Holder

6. Sew orange print 1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of Churn Dash unit (Diagram 5). Join orange print 1-1/2×5-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a center unit. The unit should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances.

House Key Holder

7. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together a white print 1-1/4×5-1/2" strip, roof unit, and center unit to make a house unit. The unit should be 5-1/2×8-3/4" including seam allowances.

House Key Holder

8. Referring to Diagram 7, sew white print 1-3/4×8-3/4" strips to side edges of house unit. Add green print 1-3/4×8" strip to bottom edge to complete house block. The block should be 8×10" including seam allowances.

House Key Holder

Finish Key Holder

1. Insert block into 8×10" picture frame.