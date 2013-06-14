Hot and Cold Wall Hanging

Mix hot and cool colors in a large wall hanging. A fiery border offsets the calming sea of blues in the center. Fabrics are from the Watercolor Parade collection and Sumatra batik collection, both from Blank Quilting .

Inspired by Best in Show from designer Mary Elizabeth Kinch

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2⁄3 yard aqua tone-on-tone (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each of green batik, lime green batik, and orange-and-pink batik (blocks)

1⁄2 yard fuchsia-and-orange print (blocks, border)

3⁄8 yard purple batik (blocks)

1 yard aqua batik (setting square and triangles, corner triangles)

1-7⁄8 yards dark blue batik (border, binding)

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

61" square batting

Finished quilt: 53" square

Finished blocks: 14" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From aqua tone-on-tone, cut:

8--5-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 large triangles

112--1-7⁄8" squares

From each green batik, lime green batik, and orange-and-pink batik, cut:

28--1-7⁄8" squares

10--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 small triangles total

From fuchsia-and-orange print, cut:

4--1-1⁄4x8-1⁄4" rectangles

32--1-1⁄4x7-1⁄2" rectangles

28--1-7⁄8" squares

10--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 small triangles total

From purple batik, cut:

16--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles

From aqua batik, cut:

1--21-1⁄8" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

1--14-1⁄2" setting square

2--10-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From dark blue batik, cut:

6--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

4--12-1⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 border B triangles total

4--11-1⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 border A triangles total

2--7-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 border D triangles total

2--5-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 border C triangles total

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil or white dressmaker's pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of aqua tone-on-tone 1-7⁄8" squares.

2. Layer a marked aqua tone-on-tone square atop a green batik 1-7⁄8" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press triangle units open, pressing seams away from aqua triangles, to make two green triangle-squares. Each should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_3.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with marked aqua tone-on-tone 1-7⁄8" squares and remaining green batik 1-7⁄8" squares to make 56 total green triangle-squares.

4. Using lime green batik instead of green batik, repeat Step 2 to make 56 lime green triangle-squares.

5. Using orange-and-pink batik instead of green batik, repeat Step 2 to make 56 orange-and-pink triangle-squares.

6. Using fuchsia-and-orange print instead of green batik, repeat Step 2 to make 56 fuchsia-and-orange triangle-squares.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, lay out 10 green triangle-squares and five green batik small triangles in five horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a large triangle unit. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make four large triangle units total.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_4A.jpg

2. Sew together a large triangle unit and an aqua tone-on-tone large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press seam toward aqua tone-on-tone triangle. The large triangle-square should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four large triangle-squares total.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_4B.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four large triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make green block center. Press seam in one direction. The block center should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_4C.jpg

4. Using lime green triangle-squares, lime green batik small triangles, and aqua tone-on-tone large triangles, repeat steps 1–3 to make lime green block center.

5. Using orange-and-pink triangle-squares, orange-and-pink batik small triangles, and aqua tone-on-tone large triangles, repeat steps 1–3 to make orange-and-pink block center.

6. Using fuchsia-and-orange triangle-squares, fuchsia-and-orange print small triangles, and aqua tone-on-tone large triangles, repeat steps 1–3 to make fuchsia-and-orange block center.

7. Referring to Diagram 5, join four remaining fuchsia-and-orange triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a fuchsia-and-orange small Pinwheel unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four fuchsia-and-orange small Pinwheel units total. Using remaining green, lime green, and orange-and-pink triangle-squares, repeat to make four Pinwheel units in each colorway.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_4D.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together four fuchsia-and-orange small Pinwheel units, four purple batik 2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles, and green block center in three rows. Press seams toward rectangles. Join rows to make green block. Press seams away from center row. The block should be 14-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_4E.jpg

9. Using green small Pinwheel units, four purple batik 2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles, and fuchsia-and-orange block center, repeat Step 8 to make fuchsia-and-orange block.

10. Using lime green small Pinwheel units, four purple batik 2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles, and orange-and-pink block center, repeat Step 8 to make orange-and-pink block.

11. Using orange-and-pink small Pinwheel units, four purple batik 2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles, and lime green block center, repeat Step 8 to make lime green block.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, aqua batik setting square, and aqua batik setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_5.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting square and triangles.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add aqua batik corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 40" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Sew a fuchsia-and-orange print 1-1⁄4x7-1⁄2" rectangle to one short edge of a dark blue batik border A triangle to make border unit A (Diagram 7). Press seam toward rectangle. Repeat to make 12 total of border unit A.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 8 for placement, sew a fuchsia-and-orange print 1-1⁄4x7-1⁄2" rectangle to one short edge of a dark blue batik border B triangle to make border unit B. Press seam toward rectangle. Repeat to make 16 total of border unit B.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6B.jpg

3. Fold a remaining dark blue batik border A triangle in half to find center of long edge; mark with a pin and unfold. Sew a fuchsia-and-orange print 1-1⁄4x7-1⁄2" rectangle to one short edge of marked dark blue batik triangle. Press seam toward rectangle. Align the 1⁄4" seam line of a dark blue batik border C triangle with the center mark (Diagram 9). Sew together triangles, stopping 2" before center mark. Add a fuchsia-and-orange print 1-1⁄4x8-1⁄4" rectangle to remaining short edge of border A triangle (Diagram 10) to make an end unit. Press seam toward just-added rectangle. Repeat to make four end units total.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6C.jpg

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6D.jpg

4. Referring to top strip on Border Assembly Diagram (from red line to red line), sew together one end unit, three of border unit A, and four of border unit B to make a border unit. Press seams toward rectangles. Repeat to make four border units total.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6E.jpg

5. Referring to yellow seam lines on Border Assembly Diagram, sew together border units. Press seams toward rectangles. Add dark blue batik border D triangles to make border. Press seams toward rectangles.

6. To join border to quilt center, start at upper right-hand corner. Stitch the first 4" of the right-hand section of border to quilt center (Diagram 11). Press seam toward border.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6F.jpg

7. Then sew top section of border to top edge of quilt center (Diagram 12). Press as before. Add left-hand section of border to quilt center in same manner (Diagram 13). Continue in counterclockwise direction to sew remaining sections of border to quilt center, completing quilt top.

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6G.jpg

hot-and-cold-wall-hanginglg_6H.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.