Home at Last

Stitch up a fast-to-fuse throw featuring house and heart appliqués using 10-inch precut squares and fat quarters.

Designer: Julie Herman of Jaybird Quilts

Materials

34--10" precut squares or 1-7⁄8 yards total assorted prints and polka dots in gray, blue, and yellow (blocks, house and door appliqués)

6--10" precut squares or 5⁄8 yard total assorted red prints, including two red polka dots (blocks, heart appliqué)

3--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted dark red prints (blocks, roof appliqués)

5⁄8 yard gray stripe (binding)

2-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

47×56" batting

Lightweight fusible web

12-weight thread: red

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2×48"

Finished block: 9-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for precut 10" squares and 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Set aside 15 assorted gray, blue, and yellow print and polka dot 10" squares; and five assorted red print and polka dot 10" squares for block backgrounds. Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From remaining assorted gray, blue, and yellow print and polka dot 10" squares, cut:

19 of Pattern A

19 of Pattern B

From remaining red polka dot 10" square, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From assorted dark red prints, cut:

19 of Pattern C

From gray stripe, cut:

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 180" in length for binding

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position assorted print or polka dot A house and B door pieces on a reserved 10" square background. Overlapping 1⁄8" along house upper edge, center an assorted dark red print C roof on background, allowing a margin at top and bottom to prevent catching appliqués in seam allowances. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

100549691_apd_600.jpg

2. Using matching thread and a machine zigzag stitch with a short stitch length (8–10 stitches per inch), machine-appliqué around house and door.

3. Using heavyweight (such as 12-weight cotton) red thread, machine-appliqué roof to make a house block.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 19 house blocks total.

5. Center red polka dot D heart on remaining 10" square background. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Sew around heart using heavyweight red thread to make heart block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in five horizontal rows, noting position of heart block and orientation of house blocks.

100549692_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Julie Herman machine-quilted 1⁄2" from each horizontal and vertical seam.