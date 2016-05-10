Home for the Harvest

To get the scrappy look of this quilt in a speedy way, invite your friends over for a house-block quilting party.

Designer: Carrie Nelson

Materials

28--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) of assorted light, medium, and dark prints in gold, green, red, and blue for blocks

3⁄8 yard of cream print for inner border

1-3⁄8 yards of green print for outer border

2⁄3 yard of red print for binding

4-1⁄4 yards of backing fabric

79×76" of quilt batting

Finished block: 10×9-1⁄2"

Finished quilt: 73×70"

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces for individual blocks in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

Cut and Assemble Large House Blocks

From light print (Group 1), cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

1 of Pattern B

1--1-1⁄2×6" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From dark print (Group 2), cut:

2--1-1⁄2×5" rectangles

1--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle

From dark print (Group 3), cut:

2--1-1⁄2×5" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

1--1-1⁄2×3" rectangle

From dark print (Group 4), cut:

2--1-1⁄2" squares

From medium print (Group 5), cut:

2--1-1⁄2×3" rectangles

From assorted dark prints (Group 6), cut:

1 each of patterns C and D

1--2-1⁄2×5" rectangle

home-for-holidays-1-converted_600_0.jpg

1. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, lay out the pieces in sections.

home-for-holidays-2-converted_600.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each section. Press the seam allowances toward darker print pieces whenever possible. Then join the sections to make a large house block (Diagram 3). The pieced house block should measure 10-1⁄2×10", including the seam allowances.

home-for-holidays-3-converted_600.jpg

3. Repeat the cutting instructions and steps 1 and 2 to make a total of 32 large house blocks.

Cut and Assemble Small House Blocks

From light print (Group 1), cut:

1 each of patterns E and E reversed

1 of Pattern F

1--1×3-1⁄4" rectangle

1--1×3" rectangle

1--1×2-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1×1-1⁄2" rectangles

From dark print (Group 2), cut:

2--1×2-3⁄4" rectangles

1--1×2-1⁄2" rectangle

From dark print (Group 3), cut:

2--1×2-3⁄4" rectangles

2--1×2" rectangles

1--1×1-3⁄4" rectangle

From dark print (Group 4), cut:

2--1" squares

From medium print (Group 5), cut:

2--1×1-3⁄4" rectangles

From assorted dark prints (Group 6), cut:

1 each of patterns G and H

1--1-1⁄2×2-3⁄4" rectangle

1. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, lay out the pieces in sections.

home-for-holidays-4-converted_600.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each section. Press the seam allowances toward darker print pieces whenever possible. Then join the sections to make a small house block (Diagram 5). The pieced small house block should measure 5-1⁄2×5-1⁄4", including the seam allowances.

home-for-holidays-5-converted_600.jpg

3. Repeat the cutting instructions and steps 1 and 2 to make a total of 16 small house blocks.

Assemble Multiple-House Blocks

1. Sew together four small house blocks in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a multiple-house block (Diagram 6). Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced multiple-house block should measure 10-1⁄2×10", including the seam allowances.

home-for-holidays-6-converted_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make a total of four multiple-house blocks.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to the photograph 1 for placement, lay out the 32 large house blocks and four multiple-house blocks in six horizontal rows.

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating directions with each row.

3. Join the rows to complete the quilt center. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced quilt center should measure 60-1⁄2×57-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

Cut and Add Borders

From cream print, cut:

6--1-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

From green print, cut:

7--6×42" strips for outer border

1. Cut and piece the cream print 11⁄2×42" strips to make the following:

2--1-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×59-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Cut and piece the green print 6×42" strips to make the following:

2--6×70-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--6×62-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Add the 1-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" inner border strips to the top and bottom edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border. Then join the 1-1⁄2×59-1⁄2" inner border strips to each side edge of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

4. Add the 6×62-1⁄2" outer border strips to the top and bottom edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border. Then join the 6×70-1⁄2" outer border strips to each side edge of the pieced quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

Finish Quilt

From red print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. This quilt was machine-quilted with varying motifs on roofs, sashing pieces, windows, and doors.