High Definition

Define the edges with crisp white strips outlining the monochromatic zigzags in the center of this wall hanging. The bold primary colors stand out against the mottled blue background. Fabrics are from the Stonehenge collections Kids Rainbow, Kids Rainbow Coordinates, and Kids Rainbow Pastels, all by Linda Ludovico or Linda Ludovico and Deborah Edwards, for Northcott .

Inspired by Another Angle from designer Pat Bravo of Art Gallery Fabrics

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-3⁄4 yards total assorted prints in red, orange, yellow, green, and blue (strip sets)

1⁄4 yard solid white (strip sets)

3⁄4 yard mottled blue (background)

1⁄4 yard blue zigzag print (strip sets)

1⁄4 yard light blue dot (strip sets)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

36×52" batting

Finished quilt: 27-1⁄2×43-3⁄4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

From assorted prints, cut:

6--2-1⁄4×21" strips

10--2×21" strips

8--1-3⁄4×21" strips

10--1-1⁄2×21" strips

2--1-1⁄4×21" strips

6--1×21" strips

From solid white, cut:

6--1×42" strips

From mottled blue print, cut:

2--3×42" strips

3--2×42" strips

16--3-1⁄2×7" strips

From blue zigzag print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×42" strips

2--1-1⁄4×42" strips

From light blue dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×42" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Segments and Triangles

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together enough assorted print 21"-long strips to make a strip set that is at least 9-1⁄2 wide. Press seams in one direction. Trim Strip Set A to 9-1⁄2×21" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six A strip sets total.

100535767_d1_600.jpg

2. Trim off bottom left-hand corner of a Strip Set A at a 60° angle (Diagram 2). Cutting parallel to just-trimmed edge, cut strip set into three 3-1⁄2"-wide A segments. (There is little room for waste and straightening the angle, so cut carefully.) Repeat with remaining A strip sets for 16 total A segments.

100535768_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two solid white 1×42" strips and one mottled blue print 3×42" strip to make Strip Set B. Press seams toward solid white. The strip set should be 4×42" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Strip Set B. Repeat Step 2 to cut B strip sets into 16 total 3-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100535769_d3_600.jpg

4. To make Strip Set C (Diagram 4), sew together strips in this order: blue zigzag print 1-1⁄2×42", light blue dot 1-1⁄2×42", solid white 1×42", and blue zigzag print 1-1⁄4×42". Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second Strip Set C. Using your Triangle template and referring to Diagram 4, cut 16 pieced triangles from the

100535770_d4_600.jpg

C strip sets (eight with triangle bases along wider blue zigzag edge and eight with triangle bases along narrower blue zigzag edge).

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Diagram 5, trim off bottom right-hand corner of each mottled blue 3-1⁄2×7" strip at a 60° angle to make 16 end units.

100535771_d5_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out end units, A and B segments, and pieced triangles in eight vertical rows. Sew together pieces in each row, offsetting segments by 1⁄4". Press seams away from mottled blue print.

100535773_qad_600.jpg

3. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2×43-3⁄4", including seam allowances.

4. Cut and piece mottled blue 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×43-3⁄4" border strips

5. Sew border strips to long edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.