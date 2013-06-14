Hen and Flowers Wall Hanging

Use coordinating fabrics from Blank Quilting , including prints from the Calista collection, to fuse appliqué shapes to a wall quilt that has folk art flair. Tone-on-tones, stripes, and dots add depth to the farmyard scene.

Inspired by Henny Penny from designer Maggie Bonanomi of A Design From the Butternut House

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

Scraps of assorted blue, green, yellow, red, orange, purple, and black prints (appliqués)

5/8 yard red-and-black polka dot (hen appliqué, border, binding)

1/3 yard red-and-black stripe (appliqué foundation, sashing)

5x10-1/2" rectangle cream print (appliqué foundation)

1-1/2x5" rectangle black print (appliqué foundation)

3-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle orange circle print (appliqué foundation)

2-3/4x8-1/2" rectangle orange stripe (appliqué foundation)

3-1/2x5-3/4" rectangle black leaf print (appliqué foundation)

7-1/2x11-1/2" rectangle orange print (appliqué foundation)

10-1/2x11-1/2" rectangle white print (appliqué foundation)

5/8 yard backing fabric

22x42" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 36x15-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click "Download this Project" for patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines. (To reduce stiffness in larger appliqués, also cut 1/4" inside traced lines of each piece and discard centers.)

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted blue, green, yellow, red, orange, purple, and black prints, cut:

1 each of patterns A, A reversed, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, AA, BB, CC, DD, EE, FF, GG, HH, JJ, and MM

2 each of patterns P, Y, II, and KK

3 each of patterns X and LL

From red-and-black polka dot, cut:

3--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2x36" border strips

2--2x12-1/2" border strips

1 of Pattern Z

From red-and-black stripe, cut:

2--1x33" sashing strips

1--5-3/4x11-1/2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

1--1x11-1/2" sashing strip

Assemble Appliqué Foundation

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together the cream print 5x10-1/2" rectangle and black print 1-1/2x5" rectangle to make Unit A. Press seams toward black print rectangle.

hen-flower-wall-hanginglg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together the orange circle print 3-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle and the orange stripe 2-3/4x8-1/2" rectangle to make a unit. Press seam toward orange stripe.

hen-flower-wall-hanginglg_3a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join the black leaf print 3-1/2x5-3/4" rectangle to bottom edge of Step 2 Unit to make Unit B. Press seam toward black leaf print rectangle.

hen-flower-wall-hanginglg_3b.jpg

4. Referring to Foundation Assembly Diagram, sew together the red-and-black stripe 5-3/4x11-1/2" rectangle, orange print 7-1/2x11-1/2" rectangle, Unit A, white print 10-1/2x11-1/2" rectangle, and Unit B to make the appliqué foundation. The foundation should be 32-1/2x11-1/2" including seam allowances.

hen-flower-wall-hanginglg_3c.jpg

Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange all prepared appliqué pieces on appliqué foundation.

hen-flower-wall-hanginglg_4.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

3. Using threads that match each appliqué, machine-zigzag-stitch around each appliqué piece to complete quilt center.

Add Sashing and Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew red-and-black stripe 1x11-1/2" sashing strip to right-hand edge of quilt center. Add red-and-black stripe 1x33" sashing strips to top and bottom edges of quilt center. Press all seams toward sashing strips.

hen-flower-wall-hanginglg_5.jpg

2. Sew red-and-black polka dot 2x12-1/2" border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add red-and-black polka dot 2x36" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.