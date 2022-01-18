Inspired by: Heart on a String from designer Heather Briggs of My Sew Quilty Life

Project tester: Sarah Huechteman

Finished size: 7-1/2 ×41-1/2"

Finished block: 6×7-1/2"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

5—18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted red prints and pink prints (flags)

5—5" squares assorted white prints (flags)

1/8 yard pink stripe (binding)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted red or pink print, cut:

1—6-1/2×8" rectangle

1—3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle

1—2×6-1/2" rectangle

2—2× 3-1/2" rectangles

3-1/2" rectangles 2—2" squares

4—1" squares

From each assorted white print, cut

2—2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

From pink stripe, cut:

1—2 ×42" binding strip

Assemble Banner

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather one assorted red or pink print set (four 1" squares, two 2" squares, two 2×3-1/2" rectangles, one 2 ×6-1/2" rectangle, one 3-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangle, and one 6-1/2×8" rectangle) and one assorted white print set (two 2× 3-1/2" rectangles).

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of each red or pink print 1" and 2" square.

3. Referring to Diagram 1, align marked red or pink print 1" squares with top corners of a white print 2×3-1/2" rectangle; note direction of marked lines. Sew on marked lines. Trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open attached triangles.

Hearts-on-a-String Banner

4. Align a marked red or pink print 2" square with bottom of Step 3 unit, again noting direction of marked line. Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle to make left-hand subunit. The subunit should be 2×3-1/2" including seam allowances.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, repeat steps 3 and 4 to make right-hand subunit (Diagram 2).

Hearts-on-a-String Banner

6. Join left-and right-hand subunits to make heart unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Hearts-on-a-String Banner

7. Referring to Diagram 4, sew red or pink print 2×3-1/2" rectangles to left- and right-hand edges of heart unit. Sew red or pink print 2×6-1/2" rectangle to top edge and red or pink print 3-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangle to bottom edge to make heart block. The block should be 6-1/2×8" including seam allowances.

Hearts-on-a-String Banner

8. Fold heart block in half lengthwise, finger-press to crease center, and unfold. Referring to Diagram 5, mark 2" from bottom corner of left-hand edge. Draw a line from mark to center of bottom edge; trim. Repeat on right-hand edge to make trimmed heart block.

Hearts-on-a-String Banner

9. Repeat Step 8 with red or pink print 6-1/2×8" rectangle to make block back.

10. Referring to Diagram 6, layer trimmed heart block and block back with right sides together; pin. Sew together edges, leaving top edge open. Turn right side out, push out corners, and press well to make a banner flag.

Hearts-on-a-String Banner

11. Repeat steps 1–10 to make five banner flags total.

Finish Banner

1. Fold short edges of pink stripe print 2×42" strip in 1/4" (Diagram 7). Fold strip in half lengthwise, finger-press to crease center, and unfold. Fold long edges in to meet at center crease. Fold in half again to prepare binding strip.

Hearts-on-a-String Banner

2. Referring to Banner Assembly Diagram, arrange five flags in a row. At the middle of prepared binding strip, slip top edge of center flag inside. Slip remaining flags inside prepared strip, spacing them about 1-1/2" apart. Sew together long binding edges, catching flags in seam, to complete banner.