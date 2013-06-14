Heart Appliqué Wall Hanging

Warm the heart with a wall hanging made from felted wool and flannel. The appliqué shapes were cut from jewel-tone scraps and the houndstooth and plaid flannel is from the Woolies Flannel collection by Bonnie Sullivan for Maywood Studio.

Inspired by "Love to Quilt" from Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

12" square houndstooth flannel (appliqué foundation)

12" square dark brown felted wool (branch and stem appliqués)

Scraps of assorted green felted wool (leaf and calyx appliqués)

Scraps of assorted red felted wool (bud and berry appliqués)

Scraps of purple felted wool (berry appliqués)

7/8 yard plaid flannel (borders, backing, binding)

Lightweight fusible web

Dark brown, assorted green, assorted red, and purple thread to match felted wool

Finished wall hanging: 16-1/2" square

Finished block: 11-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated felted wool; let cool. Cut out wool shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From dark brown felted wool, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, D, J, M, T, X, and AA

3 each of patterns L and O

2 of Pattern Y

From assorted green felted wool, cut:

1 each of patterns C, G, H, I, P, R, S, U, W, Z, BB, and CC

2 of Pattern E

From assorted red felted wool, cut:

2 each of patterns F and K

1 each of patterns N, V, and DD

From purple felted wool, cut:

6 of Pattern Q

From plaid flannel, cut:

2--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-3/4x16-1/2" border strips

2--2-3/4x12" border strips

1--21" square backing

Appliqué Block

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position prepared appliqué pieces on houndstooth flannel 12" square appliqué foundation. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

img_heartappliquelg_2_0.jpg

2. Working from bottom layer to the top, use coordinating thread and a small blanket stitch to machine-appliqué pieces in place.

Add Borders

1. Sew short plaid flannel border strips to opposite edges of appliqué block.

2. Join long plaid flannel border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Complete Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.