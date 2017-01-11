Happy Go Lucky

Inspired by vintage Americana and folk art, this wall hanging makes you smile. The playful quilt includes a pieced checkerboard border and black-and-white accents to compliment the cheerful combination of prints.

Designer: Sandy Klop of American Jane

Materials

3--1-1⁄2 -yard pieces assorted green prints (appliqué foundation)

2-1⁄2 ×42" strip each of orange‑, blue-, and red-cream stripes (flowers)

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips assorted orange prints (flowers)

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips assorted blue prints (flowers)

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips assorted red prints (flowers)

4×12" piece yellow dot (flower centers)

3­--10" squares assorted black-and-white prints (flowerpots)

3­--2-1⁄4 ×9" strips assorted florals (flowerpot tops)

1⁄4 yard solid white (inner border)

1⁄2 yard solid black (inner border, binding)

1⁄2 yard red dot (outer border)

5⁄8 yard yellow print (outer border, binding)

3--8" pieces 5⁄8"-wide black dot ribbon (stems)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

73×43" batting

Machine-appliquéing threads: cream, yellow, and black

1⁄2 yard lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 66-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Choose Fabrics

For the appliqué foundation, designer Sandy Klop used one cut of green fabric from her Recess collection for Moda Fabrics. The fabric is printed in sections, with a different motif across the width of the fabric every 10". Each section is separated by a 1⁄2"-wide tape measure print. To get a similar look, sew together three assorted green prints to make the appliqué foundation. Instructions are given for this technique. (If desired, appliqué four 1⁄2"-wide cream ribbons over seams.)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Cut appliqué foundation strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). To use fusible web for appliquéing patterns D-G, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web piece roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each assorted green print, cut:

1--11×50" rectangle

From each orange-, blue-, and red-cream stripe, cut:

6 of Pattern A

From each assorted orange, blue, and red print, cut:

2 each of patterns B and C

From yellow dot, cut:

3 of Pattern D

From black-and-white prints, cut:

3 of Pattern E

From assorted florals, cut:

2 of Pattern F

1 of Pattern G

From solid white, cut:

34--2×2-3⁄4" rectangles

22--2" squares

From solid black, cut:

36--2×2-3⁄4" rectangles

20--2" squares

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for binding

From red dot, cut:

36--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From yellow print, cut:

72--2-1⁄2" squares

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for binding

From fusible web, cut:

3--1⁄2 ×8" strips

18--1⁄2 ×6" strips

Assemble Appliqué Foundation

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together long edges of assorted green print 11×50" rectangles to make appliqué foundation. Press seams in one direction. The appliqué foundation should be 50×32" including seam allowances.

Assemble Appliqués

1. For one flower, gather six each of orange-cream stripe A triangles and assorted orange print B and C pieces.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew B piece to A triangle to make an AB unit. Press seam toward B piece.

100573320_d1_600.jpg

3. Add a matching C piece to AB unit to make an orange ABC unit. Press seam toward C piece (Diagram 2).

100573321_d2_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six orange ABC units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together three orange ABC units to make an orange petal trio. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second orange petal trio.

100573322_d3_600.jpg

6. Sew orange petal trios together along long edge to make an orange flower. Press seam in one direction. Trim excess seam allowance that extends beyond seams.

7. Using blue-cream stripe A triangles and assorted blue print B and C pieces, repeat steps 2–6 to make a blue flower (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

8. Using red-cream stripe A triangles and assorted red print B and C pieces, repeat steps 2–6 to make a red flower (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

9. With wrong side of orange flower facing up, press 1⁄2 ×6" fusible-web strips along outer edge (Diagram 4). Remove paper backing. Repeat for remaining blue and red flowers.

100573323_d4_600.jpg

10. Press 1⁄2 ×8" fusible-web strips on wrong side of black dot ribbon stems. Remove paper backing.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out orange, blue, and red flowers, D circles, E flowerpots, F and G flowerpot tops, and black dot ribbon stems on green appliqué foundation; fuse in place.

100573326_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Using cream thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each flower. Using yellow thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each D circle. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around remaining pieces to make quilt center.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 11 solid white 2" squares and 10 solid black 2" squares in a row, alternating colors.

2. Sew together squares to make a short inner border strip. Press seams toward solid black.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second short inner border strip.

4. Using 18 solid black 2×2-3⁄4" rectangles and 17 solid white 2×2-3⁄4" rectangles for each strip, repeat steps 1–3 to make two long inner border strips.

5. Sew short inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward quilt center.

6. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each yellow print 2-1⁄2" square.

7. Align a marked square with one end of a red dot 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 5; note direction of drawn line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle.

100573324_d5_600.jpg

8. Align a marked square with opposite end of Step 7 rectangle (Diagram 5; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a left zigzag unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

9. Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make 18 left zigzag units total.

10. Referring to Diagram 6, repeat steps 7 and 8 to make 18 right zigzag units total.

100573325_d6_600.jpg

11. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out nine each of left and right zigzag units in a row. Sew together units to make an outer border strip. The outer border strip should be 4-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second outer border strip.

12. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew outer border strips to short edges of quilt center to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Sandy stitched a stipple design in the appliqué foundation and outer border. She stitched in the ditch around each black and white square in the inner border.

3. Cut and piece solid black 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×53-1⁄2" binding strips

4. Cut and piece yellow print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×45" binding strips

5. Starting and stopping at a black square, sew a solid black binding strip to top edge of quilt top, leaving 1⁄4" unsewn at beginning and end (Diagram 7). Repeat to sew remaining solid black binding strip to bottom edge of quilt top.

100573327_d7_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 8, fold back unsewn ends of black binding 1⁄4"; finger-press. Lay a yellow print binding strip atop black binding, overlapping 1⁄4", and sew yellow print binding to quilt top, ending at black binding on opposite side of quilt top. Repeat with remaining yellow print binding strip. Turn to wrong side, fold raw edge of strip under 1⁄4", and hand-stitch to backing.

100573328_d8_600.jpg