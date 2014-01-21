Hanging Tapestry

Surround an appliquéd block with a sawtooth inner border and a floral outer border for a look reminiscent of Jacobean embroideries and other fanciful tapestries. Fabrics are from the M for Mystery collection by Faye Burgos for Marcus Fabrics .

Inspired by Petal by Petal from designer Laurel Keith

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5⁄8 yard cream tone-on-tone (appliqué foundation)

1⁄8 yard green print (stem and leaf appliqués)

Scraps of blue-and-green print, light green print, blue tone-on-tone, light yellow floral, red print, and light blue floral (leaf and flower appliqués)

3⁄4 yard large multicolor floral (leaf appliqués, border)

1⁄4 yard white floral (inner border)

1⁄4 yard blue-and-yellow print (inner border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 15" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

1--18" square for appliqué foundation

From green print, cut:

4 of Pattern B

3 of Pattern Q

1 each of patterns R, S, S reversed, T, T reversed, U, U reversed, V, and V reversed

From scrap of blue-and-green print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From light green print, cut:

4 of Pattern B

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

2 each of patterns D, E, F, and G

1 of Pattern L

3 of Pattern P

From light yellow floral, cut:

2 of Pattern H

8 of Pattern K

1 of Pattern N

From red print, cut:

2 of Pattern I

1 each of patterns J and O

From light blue floral, cut:

2 of Pattern L

4 of Pattern M

From large multicolor floral, cut:

2--8-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--8-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" outer border strips

8 of Pattern B

2 of Pattern C

From white floral, cut:

12--3-3⁄8" squares

4--3" squares

From blue-and-yellow print, cut:

12--3-3⁄8" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Appliqué Block

1. Fold cream tone-on-tone 18" square in half diagonally twice to make foundation square with placement guidelines.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange appliqué pieces on cream tone-on-tone foundation square.

100535500_apd_600.jpg

3. Fuse shapes in place following manufacturer's instructions. Working from the bottom layer to the top, use a zigzag stitch and thread colors that match the appliqués to stitch around each appliqué and make an appliquéd block.

4. With the design centered, trim block to 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of white floral 3-3⁄8" squares.

2. Layer a marked white floral square atop blue-and-yellow print 3-3⁄8" square. Referring to Triangle-Square Diagram, sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut the pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam away from white floral, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 triangle-squares total.

100535499_triangle-sq_600.jpg

3. Sew together six triangle-squares to make a short inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The short inner border strip should be 3×15-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short inner border strips total.

100535501_qad_600.jpg

4. Sew two short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward quilt center. Add a white print 3" square to each end of remaining short inner border strips to make two long inner border strips. Join long inner border strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press seams toward quilt center.

5. Sew large multicolor floral 8-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add large multicolor floral 8-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.