Green Acres
Tiny Square-in-a-Square units look like perfectly manicured olive-green fields viewed from above.
Note: Save your scraps from the wall hanging to make a doll quilt. Get instructions for the doll quilt here.
Designer: Jo Morton
Materials
- 2⁄3 yard total assorted light prints (blocks)
- 2⁄3 yard total assorted dark prints in green, gold, rust, and black (blocks)
- 7⁄8 yard red print (sashing, binding) Note: Designer Jo Morton prefers a single-fold binding on small quilts. To use a single-fold binding, you need only 5⁄8 yard.
- 1⁄8 yard light tan print (sashing squares)
- 7⁄8 yard tan-and-green print (setting rectangles)
- 2-2⁄3 yards backing fabric
- 48" square batting
Finished quilt: 39-1⁄4" square
Finished blocks: 11-1⁄2" square and 5-1⁄4" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted light prints, cut 100 sets of:
- 2--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total
From assorted dark prints, cut:
- 100--2" squares
From red print, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×42" double-fold binding strips or 1-1⁄8 ×42" single-fold binding strips
- 132--1-1⁄2 ×2-5⁄8" rectangles (Jo cut all of her rectangles lengthwise, parallel to the selvages, so the stripe design would run the same direction.)
From light tan print, cut:
- 45--1-1⁄2" squares
From tan-and-green print, cut:
- 12--5-3⁄4 ×12" setting rectangles
Assemble Blocks
1. Gather four matching light print triangles and a dark print 2" square.
2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew light print triangles to opposite edges of dark print square. Add light print triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. Press all seams toward triangles. If necessary, center and trim unit to 2-5⁄8" square including seam allowances.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 100 Square-in-a-Square units total.
4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together 16 Square-in-a-Square units, 24 red print 1-1⁄2 ×2-5⁄8" rectangles, and nine light tan print 1-1⁄2" squares in seven rows. Press seams toward red print rectangles. Join rows to make block A. Block A should be 12" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A blocks total.
5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together four Square-in-a-Square units, four red print 1-1⁄2 ×2-5⁄8" rectangles, and one light tan print 1-1⁄2" square in three rows. Press seams toward red print rectangles. Join rows to make block B. Block B should be 5-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine B blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and tan-and-green print 5-3⁄4×12" setting rectangles in five horizontal rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Maggi Honeyman machine-quilted a diagonal grid in the blocks and feathers in the setting rectangles (Quilting Diagram). She also stitched in the ditch of the setting rectangles.
3. Bind with red print binding strips. To use a single-fold binding, do not fold binding strip in half lengthwise. Fold raw edge under 1⁄4" before hand-stitching binding in place.