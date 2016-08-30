Green Acres

Tiny Square-in-a-Square units look like perfectly manicured olive-green fields viewed from above.

Note: Save your scraps from the wall hanging to make a doll quilt. Get instructions for the doll quilt here.

Materials

2⁄3 yard total assorted light prints (blocks)

2⁄3 yard total assorted dark prints in green, gold, rust, and black (blocks)

7⁄8 yard red print (sashing, binding) Note: Designer Jo Morton prefers a single-fold binding on small quilts. To use a single-fold binding, you need only 5⁄8 yard.

1⁄8 yard light tan print (sashing squares)

7⁄8 yard tan-and-green print (setting rectangles)

2-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

48" square batting

Finished quilt: 39-1⁄4" square

Finished blocks: 11-1⁄2" square and 5-1⁄4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light prints, cut 100 sets of:

2--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

From assorted dark prints, cut:

100--2" squares

From red print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" double-fold binding strips or 1-1⁄8 ×42" single-fold binding strips

132--1-1⁄2 ×2-5⁄8" rectangles (Jo cut all of her rectangles lengthwise, parallel to the selvages, so the stripe design would run the same direction.)

From light tan print, cut:

45--1-1⁄2" squares

From tan-and-green print, cut:

12--5-3⁄4 ×12" setting rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather four matching light print triangles and a dark print 2" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew light print triangles to opposite edges of dark print square. Add light print triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. Press all seams toward triangles. If necessary, center and trim unit to 2-5⁄8" square including seam allowances.

100546073_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 100 Square-in-a-Square units total.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together 16 Square-in-a-Square units, 24 red print 1-1⁄2 ×2-5⁄8" rectangles, and nine light tan print 1-1⁄2" squares in seven rows. Press seams toward red print rectangles. Join rows to make block A. Block A should be 12" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A blocks total.

100546074_d2_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together four Square-in-a-Square units, four red print 1-1⁄2 ×2-5⁄8" rectangles, and one light tan print 1-1⁄2" square in three rows. Press seams toward red print rectangles. Join rows to make block B. Block B should be 5-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine B blocks total.

100546075_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and tan-and-green print 5-3⁄4×12" setting rectangles in five horizontal rows.

100546076_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Maggi Honeyman machine-quilted a diagonal grid in the blocks and feathers in the setting rectangles (Quilting Diagram). She also stitched in the ditch of the setting rectangles.

100546077_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with red print binding strips. To use a single-fold binding, do not fold binding strip in half lengthwise. Fold raw edge under 1⁄4" before hand-stitching binding in place.