The Great Pumpkin

Assorted fall colors are the perfect combination in this folksy wall quilt.

Designer: Avis Shirer (Joined at the Hip)

Materials

1⁄3 yard ecru print (pumpkin blocks, appliqué foundations)

1⁄3 yard each orange stripe and orange plaid (pumpkin blocks)

1⁄8 yard brown print (pumpkin blocks, letter appliqués)

Scrap of green print (leaf appliqués)

Scrap of blue print (sashing squares)

1⁄8 yard dark blue stripe (sashing)

1⁄4 yard green plaid (appliqué foundation)

1⁄4 yard navy blue print (circle appliqués)

1⁄8 yard gold print (star appliqués)

1⁄4 yard brown-and-black check (binding)

2⁄3 yard backing fabric

43×23" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From ecru print, cut:

2--5-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2" squares

6--2-1⁄2" squares

2--1-1⁄2" squares

From each orange stripe and orange plaid, cut:

1--9-1⁄2 ×13-1⁄2" rectangle

From brown print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

2 of letter P

1 each of Pattern B and letters U, M, K, I, N, and S

From green print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From blue print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue stripe, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" sashing strips

From green plaid, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangle

From navy blue print, cut:

6 of Pattern C

From gold print, cut:

6 of Pattern D

From brown-and-black check, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble and Appliqué Pumpkin Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each ecru print 1-1⁄2" square and 2-1⁄2" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, align a marked ecru print 1-1⁄2" square with top left-hand corner of the orange stripe 9-1⁄2 ×13-1⁄2" rectangle; sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, then press seam toward orange stripe rectangle.

100235391_d1_600.jpg

3. Using marked ecru print 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 2 with remaining corners of orange stripe rectangle, stitching, trimming, and pressing as before, to make left pumpkin unit (Diagram 2).

100235392_d2_600.jpg

4. Join an ecru print 3-1⁄2" square, a brown print 2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle, and an ecru print 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle in a row to make left stem unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward brown print rectangle. Sew stem unit to top edge of left pumpkin unit to make left pumpkin block. Press seam toward pumpkin unit. The block should be 9-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100235393_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, position the green print A leaf on left pumpkin block; fuse in place. Using matching thread, blanket-stitch around leaf. (Designer Avis Shirer often prefers to wait until the quilt top is finished to sew around appliqués, quilting and appliquéing at the same time.)

100235394_d4_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5 and using the orange plaid 9-1⁄2 ×13-1⁄2" rectangle and green print A reversed leaf, repeat steps 2 through 5. Be sure to add marked ecru print 1-1⁄2" square to top right-hand corner and position stem unit pieces to make a right pumpkin block that is a mirror image of the left pumpkin block.

100235395_d5_600.jpg

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out blue print 1-1⁄2" squares, dark blue stripe 1-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" and 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" sashing strips, and green plaid 4-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row; press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows; press seams toward top and bottom rows.

100235396_d6_600.jpg

2. Add ecru print 5-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangles to top and bottom edges of Step 1 unit to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 16-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Position brown print letter appliqués, brown print B star, navy blue print C circles, and gold print D stars on quilt center (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse all pieces in place. Using matching thread, blanket-stitch around each appliqué.

100235397_apd_600.jpg

4. Add right and left pumpkin blocks to short edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward pumpkin blocks.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Avis used a heavyweight variegated thread and a triple stretch stitch to machine-stitch details on the pumpkins and leaves. She also stitched free-motion meandering lines on each pumpkin and in the ecru print background (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with brown-and-black check binding strips.