Glorified Nine-Patch Wall Hanging

Inspired by Embrace Your Curves from designer Becky Cogan for Need'l Love

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

4--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted navy blue prints (blocks)

1 yard navy blue stripe (blocks, border, binding)

9--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted cream prints (blocks)

5--1/8-yard assorted red prints (blocks)

1/2 yard red stripe (blocks)

1/2 yard blue print (blocks)

1-1/8 yards backing fabric

40" square batting

Finished quilt: 31-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. Be sure to transfer dots and center points marked on patterns to templates, then to fabric pieces. The dots are matching points and are used when joining pieces.

From each navy blue print, cut:

4--4-1/2" squares

1--2-1/4" square

From navy blue stripe, cut:

1--18x42" rectangle, cutting it into enough 2-1/2"-wide bias strips to total 140" in length for binding

2--2-1/2x31-1/2" border strips

2--2-1/2x27-1/2" border strips

4--4-1/2" squares

1--2-1/4" square

From each of 5 cream prints, cut:

4--2-1/4x4-1/2" rectangles

From each of 4 remaining cream prints, cut:

4--4-1/2" squares

1--2-1/4" square

From one red print, cut:

4 of Pattern B

From each remaining red print, cut:

4--2-1/4x4-1/2" rectangles

From red stripe, cut:

16 of Pattern B

From blue print, cut:

16 of Pattern B

Make Block Centers

1. For one navy blue block center, gather four 4-1/2" squares and one 2-1/4" square from one navy blue print or navy blue stripe and four 2-1/4x4-1/2" rectangles from one cream print.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out pieces in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward 4-1/2" squares. Join rows to make an uneven Nine-Patch unit. Press seams away from middle row. The uneven Nine-Patch unit should be 10-1/4" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five navy blue uneven Nine-Patch units total.

4. For one red block center, gather four 4-1/2" squares and one 2-1/4" square from one cream print and four 2-1/4x4-1/2" rectangles from one red print. Repeat Step 2 to make a red uneven Nine-Patch unit.

5. Repeat Step 4 to make four red uneven Nine-Patch units total.

6. Place template A over an uneven Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 2), aligning dashed lines on template with seam lines of uneven Nine-Patch unit. (If you can't see through the template well enough to align the template accurately, cut a window in the template the same size as the center square, then line up the window with the square before marking.) Mark curved edges of template and transfer dots. Cut on marked lines to make a block center.

7. Repeat Step 6 to make nine block centers total (five navy blue and four red).

Assemble Blocks

1. Place a red stripe B piece on a curved edge of a navy blue block center, matching center marks (Diagram 3). Place a slender pin at center dots and at each end of the sewing line. Then pin edges in between, picking up only a few threads at a time and easing the fabric, until pieces fit together smoothly (Diagram 4).

2. Sew together, removing each pin just before your needle comes to it; begin and end at 1/4" seam allowance dots. Press seam toward B piece; if necessary, steam-press or clip seam allowances to reduce bulk.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to add red stripe B pieces to remaining curved edges of navy blue block center to make a red stripe Glorified Nine-Patch block (Diagram 5).

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make four red stripe Glorified Nine-Patch blocks total.

5. Using red print B pieces instead of red stripe, repeat steps 1–3 to make one red print Glorified Nine-Patch block.

6. Using blue print B pieces instead of red stripe, repeat steps 1–3 to make four blue print Glorified Nine-Patch blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows; sew together. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

2. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew navy blue stripe 2-1/2x27-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add navy blue stripe 2-1/2x31-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.