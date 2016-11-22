Glimpses of the Garden

Showcase framed fussy-cut prints in a fresh wall hanging. A simple green, orange, and cream color palette helps the flowers bloom brightly. Fabrics are from the Artisan Spirit Euphoria collection by Karen Sikie for Northcott .

Inspired by Role Reversal from designer Scott A. Flanagan of 4th & Main Designs

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

Note: Quilt tester Laura Boehnke fussy-cut the floral/butterfly print and intentionally cut the light green stripe 2-1⁄2"- and 4-1⁄2"-long rectangles so the stripe would run in the same direction in Unit A. If you plan to do that, you may need more yardage than specified here.

1⁄2 yard cream print (blocks)

5⁄8 yard dark green stripe (border)

1⁄3 yard each light green stripe and orange stripe (blocks)

1⁄2 yard green print (blocks)

5⁄8 yard floral/butterfly print (blocks)

5⁄8 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

52" square batting

Finished quilt: 43-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream print, cut:

10--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From light green stripe, cut:

10--1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

16--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

16--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From floral/butterfly print, cut:

5--4-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

4--4-1⁄2" squares

From green print, cut:

8--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

From orange stripe, cut:

8--1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

From dark green stripe, cut:

4--4 ×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out two cream print 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles, two light green stripe 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles, and one 4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" floral/butterfly print rectangle. Join the rectangles to make Block 1. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five total of Block 1.

100580054_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out two light green stripe 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, two light green stripe 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles, and one cream print 2-1⁄2" square. Sew together middle pieces. Add remaining rectangles to pieced row to make a Unit A. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight A units total.

100580055_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out two green print 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles, two orange stripe 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles, two A units, and a floral/butterfly print 4-1⁄2" square. Sew together middle squares. Add rectangles to pieced row to make Block 2. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of Block 2.

100580056_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward Block 1.

100580057_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece dark green stripe 4×42" strips to make:

2--4×43-1⁄2" border strips

2--4×36-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.