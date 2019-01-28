Give Batiks a Spin

Batiks in cool hues add texture to a wall quilt that contains a lot of motion. Fabrics are from the Summer Picnic collection by Jacqueline de Jonge and the Whisper Vol. 2 collection, both for Anthology Fabrics .

Inspired by: Color Catcher from designer Erika Bea

Quilt tester: Monique Jacobs

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1⁄4 yard cream batik (blocks and border)

1⁄4 yard each solid blue, light blue batik, and blue batik (blocks)

1⁄3 yard turquoise batik (blocks)

1⁄2 yard green batik (blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄3 yards backing

47" square quilt batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 16" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than needed and then trim them to size, cut 3" squares instead of the 2-7⁄8" squares specified here.

From cream batik, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" border strips

2--3-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" border strips

8--2-7⁄8" squares

32--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

96--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid blue, cut:

16--2-1⁄2×41⁄2" rectangles

From turquoise batik, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From light blue batik, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From blue batik, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From green batik, cut:

24--2-7⁄8" squares

48--2-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

The following instructions result in one block. Repeat assembly steps to make four blocks total.

1. Gather 24 cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares, four solid blue 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, eight cream batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, four turquoise batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, 12 green batik 2-1⁄2" squares, six green batik 2-7⁄8" squares, four turquoise batik 2-7⁄8" squares, four light blue batik 2-1⁄2" squares, four blue batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, two cream batik 2-7⁄8" squares, two blue batik 2-7⁄8" squares, and two light blue batik 2-7⁄8" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on one side of 16 cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares, the green batik 2-1⁄2" squares, the turquoise batik 2-7⁄8" squares, the light blue batik 2-1⁄2" squares, the cream batik 2-7⁄8" squares, and two green batik 2-7⁄8" squares.

3. Align a marked cream batik 2-1⁄2" square with one end of a solid blue 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

7001499-8298-d1opt.jpg

4. In same manner, add a second marked cream batik 2-1⁄2" square to opposite end of rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of drawn line). Trim and press as before to make a solid blue Flying Geese segment. The segment should be 4-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four solid blue Flying Geese segments total.

6. Sew together a solid blue Flying Geese segment and a cream batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to make a corner unit (Diagram 2). The corner unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

7001499-8298-d2opt.jpg

7. Repeat steps 3 and 4 using remaining marked cream batik 2-1⁄2" squares and four turquoise batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make four turquoise Flying Geese segments (Diagram 3).

7001499-8298-d3opt.jpg

8. Sew an unmarked cream batik 2-1⁄2" square to ends of a turquoise Flying Geese segment to make an outer side subunit (Diagram 4). The subunit should be 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four outer side subunits total.

7001499-8298-d4opt.jpg

9. Repeat steps 3 and 4 using marked green batik 2-1⁄2" squares and remaining cream batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make four green Flying Geese segments (Diagram 5).

7001499-8298-d5opt.jpg

10. Layer a marked turquoise batik 2-7⁄8" square atop an unmarked green batik 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 6). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two turquoise-green triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight turquoise-green triangle-squares total.

7001499-8298-d6opt.jpg

11. Sew a turquoise-green triangle-square to ends of a green Flying Geese segment to make an inner side subunit (Diagram 7). The subunit should be 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four inner side subunits total.

7001499-8298-d7opt.jpg

12. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together an outer side subunit and an inner side subunit to make a side unit. Repeat to make four side units total.

7001499-8298-d8opt.jpg

13. Repeat steps 3 and 4 using remaining marked green batik 2-1⁄2" squares, marked light blue batik 2-1⁄2" squares, and four blue batik 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make four blue batik Flying Geese segments (Diagram 9).

7001499-8298-d9opt.jpg

14. Repeat Step 10 using marked cream batik 2-7⁄8" squares and two blue batik 2-7⁄8" squares to make four cream-blue triangle-squares (Diagram 10).

7001499-8298-d10opt.jpg

15. Repeat Step 10 using marked green batik 2-7⁄8" squares and two light blue batik 2-7⁄8" squares to make four green-blue triangle-squares (Diagram 11).

7001499-8298-d11opt.jpg

16. Sew together green-blue triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 12). Join pairs to make pinwheel unit. The Pinwheel unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001499-8298-d12opt.jpg

17. Lay out Pinwheel unit, cream-blue triangle-squares, and blue batik Flying Geese segments in three rows (Diagram 13). Join pieces in rows; join rows to make block center. The block center should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001499-8298-d13opt.jpg

18. Referring to Diagram 14, lay out corner units, side units, and block center in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make block. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001499-8298-d14opt.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in pairs; join pairs to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction.

7001499-8298-qadopt.jpg

2. Sew cream batik 3-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add cream batik 3-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.