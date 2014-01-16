Girly Swirls

Purple, coral, navy, and gray team up for a snappy wall hanging. Use the same coral or purple print in each block's corners, then alternate the blocks for an interesting secondary pattern when the blocks are set side by side. Fabrics are from the Paisley Please collection by Jacqueline Savage McFee for Camelot Fabrics .

Inspired by Swirls and Whirls from designer Sherri McConnell

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Machine quilters: Vicki Hoth and Marie Eldredge from Handi Quilter

Materials

1-1⁄8 yards gray print (blocks)

2--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) coral weave print and purple weave print (blocks, inner border)

9--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in purple, coral, and navy (blocks, inner border)

7⁄8 yard gray dot (outer border)

1⁄2 yard solid navy (binding)

3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

60" square batting

Finished quilt: 51-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray print, cut:

54--3-7⁄8" squares

36--3-1⁄2" squares

From coral weave print, cut:

10--3-7⁄8" squares

3--3-1⁄2" squares

From purple weave print, cut:

8--3-7⁄8" squares

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted purple, coral, and navy print, cut:

4--3-7⁄8" squares

5--3-1⁄2" squares

From gray dot, cut:

5--5×42" strips for outer border

From solid navy, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each gray print 3-7⁄8" square.

2. Place a marked gray print square atop a coral weave print 3-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam away from gray print triangle, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100546764_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 20 coral weave triangle-squares total. Using purple weave print 3-7⁄8" squares instead of coral weave print squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 purple weave triangle-squares.

4. Using purple, coral, or navy print 3-7⁄8" squares instead of coral weave print squares, repeat Step 2 to make eight triangle-squares in each fabric.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four matching coral or purple weave triangle-squares; eight matching purple, coral, or navy print triangle-squares; and four gray print 3-1⁄2" squares in four horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows in diagram. Join rows to make a block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100546765_d2_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make nine blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100546766_qad_600_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew together 12 coral weave print, purple weave print, purple print, coral print, and navy print 3-1⁄2" squares to make a short inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2x36-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

2. Sew together 14 coral weave print, purple weave print, purple print, coral print, and navy print 3-1⁄2" squares to make a long inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2x42-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

3. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Using straight seams, cut and piece gray dot 5×42" strips to make:

2--5×51-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using a 3×12" straight-line long-arm quilting ruler to keep their lines perfect, Handi Quilter studio educators Vicki Hoth and Marie Eldredge stitched pairs of concentric lines behind the pinwheels so the pinwheels look like spinning fan blades (Quilting Diagram). While most of the quilting was done in white thread, coral thread was used in some areas for contrast. They stitched a Greek-key design in the inner border and a continuous chevron in the outer border to finish the piece with a flourish.

3. Bind with solid navy binding strips.

100546767_quilting_600.jpg