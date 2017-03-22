Girl Power

Combine reds, pinks, and purples into a five-block wall hanging that exudes feminine style. Fun stripes, dots, and floral prints are playful against a gray background. Fabrics are from the Getting to Know Hue collection by Nancy Rink for Marcus Fabrics .

Inspired by Something Blue from designer Annette Plog

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄8 yard light gray print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard purple stripe (blocks, inner border)

5-9×21" pieces (fat eighths) of assorted red or pink prints (blocks)

5-9×21" pieces (fat eighths) of assorted purple prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard dark gray print (blocks, setting triangles, corner triangles)

5⁄8 yard pink polka dot (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

53" square batting

Finished quilt: 44-3⁄8" square

Finished block: 11-1⁄4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

From light gray print, cut:

8--3-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 medium triangles

16--3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 small triangles total

16--2-3⁄4" squares

From purple stripe, cut:

5--3-7⁄8" squares

2--2-1⁄2 ×36-3⁄8" strips for inner border

2--2-1⁄2 ×32-3⁄8" strips for inner border

From each of four assorted red or pink prints, cut:

2--4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

4--3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

From remaining red or pink print, cut:

4--2-3⁄4" squares

From each of four purple prints, cut:

4--2-3⁄4" squares

From remaining purple print, cut:

2--4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

4--3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

From dark gray print, cut:

1--17-1⁄4" square, cutting diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles

2--9" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles

2--3-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 medium triangles

4--3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

4--2-3⁄4" squares

From pink polka dot, cut:

4--4-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather four medium triangles, eight small triangles, and four 2-3⁄4" squares from light gray print; one purple stripe 3-7⁄8" square; four large triangles and eight small triangles from one red or pink print; and four 2-3⁄4" squares from one purple print.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew light gray print medium triangles to opposite edges of purple stripe 3-7⁄8" square. Add remaining light gray print medium triangles to remaining edges to make a unit. The unit should be 5-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100580286_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, in same manner add red or pink print large triangles to Step 1 unit to make a center unit. The center unit should be 7-1⁄4" square including seam allowances; trim, if needed.

100580287_d2_600.jpg

4. Join a red or pink print small triangle and a light gray print small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 3). The triangle-square should be 2-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight triangle-squares total.

100580288_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4 for triangle-square orientation, sew together two triangle-squares and a light gray print 2-3⁄4" square to make a short unit. Repeat to make four short units total.

100580289_d4_600.jpg

6. Sew short units to opposite edges of center unit (Diagram 5).

100580290_d5_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together two assorted purple print 2-3⁄4" squares and a short unit to make a long unit. Repeat to make a second long unit.

100580297_d6_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 7, join long units to Step 6 unit to make a block. The block should be 11-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100580298_d7_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 1–8 to make four light gray blocks total.

10. Using four medium triangles, eight small triangles, and four 2-3⁄4" squares from dark gray print; remaining purple stripe 3-7⁄8" square; four large triangles and eight small triangles from purple print; and four 2-3⁄4" squares from remaining red or pink print, repeat steps 1–8 to make one dark gray block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Lay out light gray and dark gray blocks and dark gray print setting triangles in three diagonal rows (dark gray block will be in the center). Sew together pieces in rows (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward dark gray block and triangles.

100580299_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows. Press seams in one direction. Add dark gray print corner triangles to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 32-3⁄8" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew purple stripe 2-1⁄2 ×32-3⁄8" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add purple stripe 2-1⁄2 ×36-3⁄8" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece pink polka dot 4-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2 ×44-3⁄8" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2 ×36-3⁄8" outer border strips

3. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.