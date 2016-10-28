Gift Giving

Brightly colored prints, polka dots, and batiks capture the excitement of giving in the delightful wall hanging.

Materials

12--5-1⁄2 ×5-3⁄4" rectangles assorted bright prints and polka dots (blocks)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) each blue tone-on-tone, yellow print, light green print, and light green batik (blocks)

12--6×8-1⁄2" rectangles assorted bright prints and polka dots (appliqués)

5⁄8 yard red small polka dot (sashing, border)

3⁄8 yard red large polka dot (binding)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

37×50" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 31×44"

Finished block: 8×9"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for Bow Pattern. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape, cutting roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each blue tone-on-tone and yellow print, cut:

4--3-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2×5-3⁄4" rectangles

4--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From each light green print and light green batik, cut:

2--3-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2×5-3⁄4" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted bright prints and polka dots, cut:

12 of Bow Pattern

From red small polka dot, cut:

2--2-3⁄4 ×39-1⁄2" border strips

2--2-3⁄4 ×31" border strips

3--1-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" sashing strips

8--1-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" sashing strips

From red large polka dot, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble and Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out an assorted bright print or polka dot 5-1⁄2 ×5-3⁄4" rectangle; and a matching set of one blue tone-on-tone, yellow print, light green print, or light green batik 3-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle, one 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle, and two 2×5-3⁄4" rectangles.

100234936_blk-ad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in center row. Press seams toward center rectangle. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 8-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out a bright print or polka dot Bow piece on the block; fuse in place to make an appliquéd block.

100234937_qad_600_0.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make 12 appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out appliquéd blocks and sashing strips in rows.

2. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing strips.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 26-1⁄2 ×39-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

Join red small polka dot long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add red small polka dot short border strips to remaining edges to complete the quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Linda Lum DeBono machine-zigzag-stitched around the edges of each bow appliqué. She also machine-quilted meandering swirls in the background of each block and parallel lines 1⁄2" apart in the border.

3. Bind with red large polka dot binding strips.