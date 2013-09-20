Gem of the Earth

Deep sapphires peek through a multifaceted landscape of rock, ground, and leaf prints. Three borders frame one block for a natural-look wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Modascapes collection by Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Poinsettia's Allure from designer Judy Blok

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard cream print (blocks, inner border)

1-1⁄2 yards dark blue print (blocks, outer border, binding)

5⁄8 yards brown print (blocks, sashing)

1⁄2 yard light brown (blocks, sashing, outer border)

1⁄2 yard gold print (blocks, sashing, middle border)

1⁄3 yard blue print (blocks, sashing)

1⁄8 yard rust print (sashing)

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

50" square batting

Finished quilt: 41-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 20" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From cream print, cut:

3--1×42" strips for inner border

8 each of patterns A, A reversed, and D

From dark blue print, cut:

2-5-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" outer border strips

2-5-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" outer border strips

5-2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

8 of Pattern B

5 of Pattern H or 5-3-3⁄8" squares

8 of Pattern C or 4-2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 C triangles total

From brown print, cut:

8 of Pattern E or 4-4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 E triangles total

12 of Pattern F

12 of Pattern G or 3-5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 G triangles total

From light brown print, cut:

12 each of patterns A and A reversed

4 of Pattern H or 4-3-3⁄8" squares

From gold print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×42" strips for middle border

24 of Pattern G or 6-5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 24 G triangles total

From blue print, cut:

12 of Pattern G or 3-5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 G triangles total

20 of Pattern C or 10-2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 C triangles total

From rust print, cut:

16 of Pattern C or 8-2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 C triangles total

Assemble Units 1–6

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a cream print A triangle and a dark blue print B piece. Add a cream print A reversed triangle to make Unit 1. Press all seams toward dark blue print. Unit 1 should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight total of Unit 1.

100535247_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a dark blue print C triangle and a cream print D piece. Press seam toward dark blue print. Add a brown print E triangle to D piece to make Unit 2. Press seam toward brown print. Unit 2 should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight total of Unit 2.

100535248_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew light brown A and A reversed triangles to a brown print F triangle to make Unit 3. Press seams toward brown print. Unit 3 should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 total of Unit 3.

100535249_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two gold print G triangles, one blue print G triangle, and one brown print G triangle in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make Unit 4. Press seam in one direction. Unit 4 should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 total of Unit 4.

100535250_d4_600.jpg

5. Sew blue print C triangles to opposite edges of a dark blue print H square (Diagram 5). Add blue print C triangles to remaining edges to make Unit 5. Press all seams toward blue print. Unit 5 should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five total of Unit 5.

100535251_d5_600.jpg

6. Using rust print C triangles and a light brown print H square, repeat Step 5 to make a Unit 6 (Diagram 6). Repeat to make four total of Unit 6.

100535252_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks and Sashing Units

1. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out eight of Unit 1, eight of Unit 2, four of Unit 3, four of Unit 4,

100535253_d7_600.jpg

and one Unit 5 in five horizontal rows. Sew together units in each row. Press seams toward units 2 and 4. Join rows to make a block. Press seams toward second and fourth rows. The block should be 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together two of Unit 4, two of Unit 3, and one Unit 6 to make a sashing unit. Press seams toward units 4 and 6. The sashing unit should be 4-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four sashing units total.

100535254_d8_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew sashing units to opposite edges of block. Press seams toward block.

100535255_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Add remaining Unit 5s to ends of remaining sashing units to make two long sashing units. Press seams toward Unit 5s. Join long sashing units to remaining edges of block to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 28-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece cream print 1×42" strips to make:

2--1×29-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×28-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew cream print 1×28-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add cream print 1×29-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

3. Cut and piece gold print 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--1-1⁄2×29-1⁄2 middle border strips

4. Sew gold print 1-1⁄2×29-1⁄2" middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add gold print 1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

5. Sew dark blue print 5-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue print 5-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.